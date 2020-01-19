Canadian military mobilized to help Newfoundland dig out
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada's federal government was mobilizing the Armed Forces Sunday to help Newfoundland and Labrador dig out from the monster blizzard that paralyzed eastern regions of the province with record-breaking amounts of snow and as forecasts call for more.
Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball asked for Ottawa's help on Saturday, and Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan said the federal government was working to deploy all available resources on the ground in St. John's. No details were immediately announced, however O'Regan said that ensuring access to the city's main hospital would be a top priority.
Canadian Armed Forces Operations said they hoped to arrive as early as Sunday to help the affected communities.
Their expected tasks will include assisting with snow removal, providing transportation to warming or emergency centers and ensuring the elderly and those with health concerns are cared for.
More snow was forecast Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, a search resumed for a man who went missing during the weekend storm, with the Royal Canadian Police asking people in the area of Roaches' Line to check sheds, vehicles and other structures on their properties in case 26-year-old Joshua Wall had taken shelter there.
As the plowing, shoveling and snow blowing went on, states of emergency that were declared Friday in St. John's and several nearby communities remained in effect. Some other decrees were lifted Saturday, including the town of Bonavista north of the Avalon Peninsula, though the town still advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
St. John's said Sunday morning, however, that it had lifted some restrictions on the state of emergency. Private snow contractors were being allowed to help clear snow, gas stations were permitted to open to provide fuel for snow clearing and pharmacies were permitted to open from noon until 7 p.m. for emergency medication needs.
Violence escalates in Beirut as protesters clash with police
BEIRUT (AP) — Security forces fired tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets in clashes Sunday with hundreds of anti-government protesters outside Lebanon's Parliament, as violence continued to escalate in a week of rioting.
At least 114 people were injured in the protests, according to the Red Cross and the Lebanese Civil Defense teams, with 47 taken to hospitals for treatment. Most of the wounds were from rubber bullets, some in the face and upper body, an Associated Press reporter said. Among the injured from rubber bullets were at least two journalists, including one from the local TV station Al-Jadeed news who was struck in the hand.
Demonstrators threw rocks and other projectiles and even shot a stream of fire from ignited aerosol cans. Security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons before turning to rubber bullets to try to disperse the crowds. A few protesters tried to climb metal barriers separating them from the riot police. Hundreds more, some chanting "Revolution," gathered farther down the blocked street that leads to the Parliament in central Beirut.
Army troops were deployed to the area briefly, and the violence stopped as protesters cheered the troops. But the army pulled out minutes later, and the clashes resumed with security forces barricaded behind the barriers.
By late Sunday night, security forces and army troops were deployed in large formations to the blocked streets. Amid a downpour of rain and the advance of security forces, protesters retreated and the situation calmed in central Beirut. Army patrols briefly roamed the streets to prevent protesters from returning to outside the Parliament.
During the rioting, protesters smashed the windows of two stores affiliated with an outgoing minister from the government they had accused of corruption. In one of the stores, a telecommunication company, the protesters smashed the windows and trashed the contents of the store as security alarms blared.
Security forces reinforced the metal barriers surrounding the Parliament building earlier in the day, after the worst night of violence since the unrest erupted several months ago.
Thousands-strong Hong Kong protest cut short by clashes
HONG KONG (AP) — Clashes broke out between protesters and police in Hong Kong on Sunday, cutting short a rally after thousands had gathered at a park to call for electoral reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.
Police fired tear gas near the park, known as Chater Garden, after some protesters attacked men whom they believed to be plainclothes officers, in a return to the violence that has roiled the Chinese territory off and on for months.
Sporting their movement's trademark black clothing and face masks, rally participants had earlier packed into Chater Garden, located near the city's Legislative Council building. They held up signs that read "Free Hong Kong" and waved American and British flags.
"We want real universal suffrage," the protesters chanted. "Disband the police force, free Hong Kong!"
Ventus Lau, the rally's organizer, was arrested in the evening for allegedly breaching the authorities' conditions for the rally and repeatedly obstructing officers, police officer Ng Lok-chun told reporters at a news briefing.
Earlier in the day, Lau said he believes more large-scale protests are needed for global attention to return to Hong Kong, with the protest movement losing some of its momentum in recent weeks.
"I think Hong Kong has not been the focus of the world anymore," he said, urging other countries to launch sanctions against Hong Kong's government if it does not allow residents to directly elect Legislative Council members this year.
Frictions between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing came to a head last June, when proposed extradition legislation sparked months of mass demonstrations.
The bill — which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial — has been withdrawn, but the protests have continued for more than seven months, centered around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.
While the protests began peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence after demonstrators became frustrated with the government's response. They feel that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ignored their demands and used the police to suppress them.