Nepal’s ousted prime minister to head minority
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s ousted prime minister, who lost a vote of confidence in Parliament earlier this week, will stay in office as the leader of a minority government after political parties couldn’t agree to a coalition.
Khadga Prasad Oli still must prove he has majority support of lawmakers within a month — a struggle since his own party has split and other parties are unwilling to support him.
Oli will head a minority government because his party is still the biggest one in Parliament, according to a statement late Thursday by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s office.
Oli became prime minister after his Nepal Communist Party won two-thirds seats in the 2017 parliamentary elections. The strong support gave people hope of a stable, long-lasting government that would work on developing the country, but his party split earlier this year over differences on party leadership. The emergence of another rebel faction within the party led to Oli’s defeat in a confidence motion in Parliament on Monday.
Oli has been criticized as giving attention to the party squabbles instead of to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nepal has seen its highest daily numbers of infections and deaths this month while hospitals are running short of treatment space and oxygen.
His government has imposed lockdowns to try to curb infections but failed to work on preparations for further outbreaks. The latest lockdown, in effect since last month, has been extended to the end of May.
Gaza’s hospitals now struggle with wounded
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Authorities cleared out hospital operating rooms, suspended nonessential care and redeployed doctors to patients having difficulty breathing.
Then, the bombs began to fall.
This week’s violence between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers has killed 103 Palestinians, including 27 children, and wounded 530 people in the impoverished territory. Israeli airstrikes have pounded apartments, blown up cars and toppled buildings.
Doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are now reallocating intensive care unit beds and scrambling to keep up with a very different health crisis: treating blast and shrapnel wounds, bandaging cuts and performing amputations.
Distraught relatives didn’t wait for ambulances, rushing the wounded by car or on foot to Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest. Exhausted doctors hurried from patient to patient, frantically bandaging shrapnel wounds to stop the bleeding. Others gathered at the hospital morgue, waiting with stretchers to remove the bodies for burial.
Albanian tries to set himself on fire at Eid al-Fitr
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A man tried to set himself on fire during prayers for the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in the Albanian capital, Tirana, police said Thursday.
They said a 40-year old man only identified by the initials B.G. had poured gasoline over himself and entered the Skanderbeg square.
Muslim believers praying at the square stopped him and police took him away, adding that they were investigating the reasons for his act at the end of the prayers.
The Muslim Community said the man was not a Muslim believer and could be mentally ill.
Thousands of Muslim believers had gathered to pray for Eid al-Fitr at the square on Thursday at the end of the monthlong Ramadan fasting.
Albania’s population of 2.8 million is predominantly Muslim, with smaller Orthodox and Catholic communities which get along well with each other.
Admiral frets over ‘provocative’ NATO drills
SEVEROMORSK, Russia (AP) — A top Russian admiral complained Thursday about increased NATO military activities near the country’s borders, describing them as a threat to regional security.
Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet, said that NATO navy ships’ presence in the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea have reached levels unseen since World War II.
Speaking to reporters onboard the Northern Fleet’s flagship, the Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) missile cruiser, at its Arctic base of Severomorsk, Moiseyev charged that NATO drills have edged closer to Russian borders, and noted increasingly frequent flights by U.S. nuclear-capable strategic bombers.
“Such actions are provocative and have a negative impact on regional security,” Moiseyev said.
He voiced particular concern about the U.S. military assets on the territory of NATO ally Norway that borders Russia, charging that it has led to an “increase of the conflict potential in the Arctic.”
Ties between Russia and the West have plummeted to post-Cold War lows after the 2014 Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and Moscow’s support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern over the deployment of NATO forces near Russian borders. Russia and the alliance also have blamed each other for conducting destabilizing military exercises near the borders.
Last month, a massive build-up of Russian troops alongside the Ukrainian border fueled concerns in Ukraine and the West. The Kremlin rejected Western worries, charging that the troops don’t threaten anyone, but it also warned Ukrainian authorities against trying to use force to reclaim control of the rebel east.