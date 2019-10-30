Remembering Soviet repression victims

People gather to commemorate victims of Soviet repressions during the Great Terror, the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's purges, at Levashovo Memorial cemetery on the outskirts of St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. About 45,000 of the executed were buried in the Levashovo cemetery in 1937-1953, and October 30 is the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Political Repressions in Russia.