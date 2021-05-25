Belarus leader suppresses all opposition
MOSCOW (AP) — When Alexander Lukashenko became its president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world’s notice through dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats.
Sunday’s forced diversion of a commercial airliner and arrest of an opposition figure who was aboard epitomized his rule.
His disdain for democratic norms and country’s dismal human rights record has made Belarus a pariah in the West, bringing him the sobriquet of “Europe’s last dictator.”
The 66-year-old Lukashenko prefers to be styled as “Batka” — “Father” or “Dad” —a stern but wise patriarch leading a country out of infancy.
Although he has made occasional moves toward rapprochement with the West, Lukashenko abandoned conciliation after massive demonstrations rose up against him in 2020 following an election to a sixth term as president. The opposition, and many in the West, rejected the outcome as rigged.
Somalia minister says agreement has been reached
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Somalia’s foreign minister told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that an agreement has been reached between the federal government and regional states that will lead to long-delayed national elections.
Mohamed Abdirizak said agreement on the three key issues to complete the deal was reached “in principle” Tuesday, culminating negotiations between the government and member states that began on May 22. He said a communique detailing the agreement will be issued Thursday at a closing ceremony.
“The negotiation process has not been easy, and this demonstrates how vital consensus remains, and without consensus how fragile peace in Somalia is, and how fragile our institutions of government remain,” Abdirizak said. “However, we have now reached an agreement that will lead Somalia to free elections, fairer elections.”
There had been growing pressure on Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after scheduled elections on Feb. 8 failed to take place because of the lack of agreement on how the vote should be carried out. Two regional states said they would not take part without a deal.
Talks between the federal government and regional leaders that began in March broke down in early April. At the president’s request, the lower house of parliament then adopted a special law that extended the terms of current office holders for two years and abandoned a Sept. 17, 2020, agreement on indirect elections, reverting instead to a one-person, one-vote model.
Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop press hate
JERUSALEM (AP) — Major Israeli news outlets Tuesday called on Facebook and Twitter to halt what they said were social media posts inciting violence against journalists after a rash of attacks and death threats targeting reporters.
In letters sent to the social media giants, over a dozen newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations said “journalists have become a target for incitement, which has put them in clear and present danger.”
Israel has gone through a tumultuous month that included heavy-handed police crackdowns against stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, mob violence between Israeli Jews and Arabs and an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
Bystanders attacked journalists covering the unrest in Israeli cities, and news anchors and reporters covering the fighting in Gaza faced intense verbal attacks and death threats online.
“There have been countless tweets calling for physical harm to Israeli journalists or labeling them as traitors or enemies of the state in a manner that encourages or justifies violent action against them,” the letter sent on behalf of 14 Israeli news outlets said.
The posts and tweets highlighted include calls for sexual assault and murder and accusations of treason.
Mali’s coup leader wrests back control
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The man who ousted Mali’s president from power last year regained control of the West African country Tuesday by deposing the president and prime minister of the transitional government, a move France decried as another coup d’etat.
While Col. Assimi Goita pledged to go ahead with holding new elections in 2022 as previously promised, his display of force casts doubt on whether the vote will go ahead without significant interference by the junta that overthrew the last democratically elected president last August.
The move also raised concerns that the new political unrest could further destabilize efforts to control Mali’s long-running Islamic insurgency. The United Nations now spends some $1.2 billion annually on a peacekeeping mission in Mali and France’s military has spent eight years trying to stabilize its former colony amid the ongoing threat.
French President Emmanuel Macron described the government takeover as a “coup d’etat” and warned of repercussions.
“We are prepared to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists,” he said in a tweet.
The EU also warned that it was “ready to consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who obstruct the Malian transition.”
The military’s announcement on the state broadcaster Tuesday came a day after President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested by soldiers and brought to the military headquarters in Kati, about 9 miles outside the capital. Both men remained in detention Tuesday and there was no immediate word about their conditions.
Their arrests prompted an outcry by the international community, which put out a strongly worded statement warning Mali’s military leaders that their actions could undermine global support for the country. That joint statement made by the African Union, United Nations, the E.U., France and the U.S. among others called for the immediate release of the president and prime minister.
The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which also endorsed the statement, said Tuesday afternoon that it was sending a delegation to Bamako as the political crisis escalated. The regional body previously threatened the junta with sanctions if it did not install a civilian president and prime minister, and shorten the transitional period to 18 months.