Putin delays vote that would extend his rule
MOSCOW (AP) — Citing the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change potentially allowing him to stay in office until 2036.
Putin didn’t set a new date for the plebiscite, which was originally scheduled for April 22, saying that it would depend on how the pandemic develops in Russia. The country reported its first two deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
He also announced during a televised address to the nation that the government doesn’t want Russians to go to work next week, except for those in essential sectors. Stores, pharmacies and banks will stay open, he said.
“Health, life and safety of the people is an absolute priority for us,” Putin said. “That is why I believe that the vote should be postponed. We will assess how the situation in the regions and the country as a whole develops, and will set a new date for the vote based exclusively on professional opinion and advice from doctors and experts.”
Under the current law, Putin wouldn’t be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits. A new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms if he chooses.
The 67-year-old Putin has been in power since 2000, longer than any other ruler in the country since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms — a provision reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.
There also are proposed amendments to outlaw same-sex marriage and to mention “a belief in God” as one of Russia’s traditional values.
Authorities in Moscow and other cities already have put up billboards promoting the constitutional changes as essential for Russia’s well-being and stability.
Kremlin critics have accused the authorities of manipulating coronavirus statistics to ram the constitutional vote through at any cost — allegations that the government has rejected.
Canada imposes self-isolation for those returning
TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Wednesday it is imposing mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said it will begin at midnight Wednesday and the requirement will be for 14 days.
“It will be a legal obligation for people entering Canada from outside Canada,” Freeland said. “Essential workers are excluded.”
Freeland said penalties will be announced later Wednesday.
More than a million Canadians and permanent residents returned to Canada between March 14 to March 20, according to Canada Border Services.
The mandatory quarantine will not apply to truck drivers and health care workers crossing the border. Canada relies on cross border trade for essential goods like food. Canada and the United States already closed the border for all non-essential travel.
Freeland said those who have already returned should be self-isolating at home already. She said it is critical to protect the health of Canadians and ultimately to ensure that the country’s economic rebound comes more quickly.
“If we can flatten the curve then we can go back to normal life more quickly,” she said.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Twitter that the government is making self isolating for returning Canadians and permanent residents mandatory to better protect Canada’s most vulnerable.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced his government will offer $2,000 Canadian (US$1,395) a month, for the next 4 months, for workers who lose their income as a result of the pandemic.
Afghan officials say 25 killed in attack on Sikhs
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A lone Islamic State gunman rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, killing 25 worshippers and wounding eight, Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said.
The gunman held many of the worshippers hostage for several hours as Afghan special forces, helped by international troops, tried to clear the building. At least one of the dead was a child.
Within hours, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.
As the siege ended, the Afghan special forces rescued at least 80 worshippers who had been trapped inside the Sikh house of worship, known as a Gurdwara, as the gunman lobbed grenades and fired his automatic rifle into the crowd, the ministry said.
Earlier, Afghan lawmaker Narindra Singh Khalsa said he rushed over to help after receiving a call from a person inside the Gurdwara telling him of the attack. There were about 150 people inside at the time, he said.
The SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks militant postings and groups, said IS claimed responsibility for the attack on the group’s Aamaq media arm. The communique identified the gunman as Indian national Abu Khalid al-Hindi, who carried out the attack to avenge the plight of Muslims living under severe restrictions in Indian-ruled Kashmir, Hindu India’s only Muslim dominated state.
At a Kabul hospital, Mohan Singh, who was in the Gurdwara when the attack began, said he first heard the sound of gunshots and ducked for cover under a table. Later he heard explosions, adding that he believes they were hand grenades. He was wounded when parts of the ceiling fell on him.
In photographs shared by the Interior Ministry, about a dozen children were seen being rushed out of the Gurdwara by Afghan special forces, many of them barefoot and crying.
As news of the attack first broke on Wednesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted that the Taliban were not involved. Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s IS affiliate struck a gathering of minority Shiite Muslims in Kabul, killing 32 people.