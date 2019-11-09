Freed ex-president tells crowd Brazil’s left can win 2022
SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil (AP) — Freed from his cell, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told thousands of jubilant supporters Saturday that the left can take back Brazil’s presidency in the 2022 election.
Dressed in a black blazer and T-shirt, da Silva spoke from a stage outside the union near Sao Paulo that he once led and that served as the base for his political career. The crowd of red-clad supporters cheered and waved flags.
“We are going to do a lot of fighting. Fighting is not one day on, then three months off, then back. Fighting is every day,” said da Silva, a 74-year-old who promised to bring the energy of a 30-year-old to the streets.
In his 45-minute speech, he spoke briefly of conservative President Jair Bolsonaro, who won the 2018 election after da Silva’s corruption conviction barred him from running. Da Silva said Brazilians must accept the results of the democratic election and work to defeat the “ultra-right” in 2022.
He also called for solidarity with fellow South American countries and lambasted U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his border wall plan is unacceptable and aimed at keeping out poor people.
“Trump should resolve Americans’ problems and not bother Latin Americans. He wasn’t elected to be the world’s sheriff,” said da Silva, who in a Twitter post Friday backed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.
Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a person can be jailed only after all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted. Da Silva was released the next day, after 19 months imprisonment.
He is still appealing his conviction related to the alleged purchase of a beachfront apartment and remains entangled in other cases. He was also convicted by a lower court judge in a case involving ownership of a farmhouse in Atibaia, outside Sao Paulo.
If he loses his appeals in either conviction, he could be locked up again.
Da Silva has denied any wrongdoing and accused prosecutors and Sergio Moro, then a judge and now justice minister, of manipulating the case against him.
Moro said on Twitter earlier that the Supreme Court’s decision should be respected, but Congress could alter the constitution to change when convicted criminals start serving their sentences.
Some Brazilian groups organized demonstrations in dozens of cities in support of the Bolsonaro administration, but turnout was low.
Police abandon posts outside presidential palace
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police guards outside the presidential palace in Bolivia left their posts on Saturday, increasing pressure on President Evo Morales as he tries to curb nationwide unrest after a disputed election.
Growing dissension in police ranks poses a new threat to Morales, who claimed victory after the Oct. 20 vote but has since faced protests in which three people have been killed and hundreds injured.
Morales faces “the most complicated moment” in his 14 years in power and the situation could deteriorate, said Jorge Dulón, a political analyst at the Catholic University of Bolivia in La Paz.
The Organization of American States is conducting an audit of the election count. Findings are expected Monday or Tuesday. The opposition, which has alleged vote-rigging, says it will not accept the results because they were not consulted about the audit plan.
Police units in some cities started protesting on Friday, marching in the streets in uniform as anti-government protesters cheered them from the sidewalks.
Defense Minister Javier Zabaleta initially downplayed the police protests, saying a “police mutiny occurred in a few regions.”
Gen. Williams Kaliman, the military chief, said Saturday that the military had no plans to intervene.
“We’ll never confront the people among whom we live, we guarantee peaceful co-existence,” he said. “This is a political problem and it should be resolved within that realm.”
A list of demands of dissident police include better working conditions, the resignation of their commander and guarantees that they won’t be used as a political “instrument of any government.”
The spectacle of police abandoning their positions outside the presidential palace was an ominous development for Morales.
The president was not in the palace at the time. Officials there were evacuated, leaving only a military presidential guard. Protesters moved peacefully to the doors of the compound, and later left the area.
Morales later gave a news conference at a military airport in which he appealed to Bolivia’s political factions to hold talks.