Spain limits movements to stem virus
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government announced Saturday that it is placing tight restrictions on movements and closing restaurants and other establishments in the nation of 46 million people as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
Spain has followed Italy’s path in implementing a similar lockdown after both European countries failed to contain the virus in regional hotspots.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez detailed the battery of exceptional measures in a nationally televised address after holding a Cabinet meeting that lasted over seven hours. The delay was reportedly due to discrepancies in the coalition government of Sánchez’s Socialists and the anti-austerity United We Can.
“From now we enter into a new phase,” Sánchez said. “We won’t hesitate in doing what we need must to beat the virus. We are putting health first.”
Sánchez added that all police forces, including those run by local authorities, will be put under the orders of the Interior Minister and that the armed forces could be deployed it necessary.
Lawmakers approve Orban’s new government
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian lawmakers on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to approve Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s new government, the same one ousted last month as the result of losing a no-confidence vote.
Orban’s nomination by President Klaus Iohannis came amid Romania’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has already infected 109 people in the country.
After Orban was sworn in, Iohannis said a state of emergency would be introduced in Romania from Monday. The measure would allow authorities, among advantages, to streamline the decision-making process and simplify the purchase of medical supplies.
The measure “will also make possible the allocation of important new resources for managing the crisis,” Iohannis said.
The minority government of Orban’s National Liberal Party was backed by 286 deputies and senators, well above the minimum of 233 votes needed for approval. Twenty-three lawmakers voted against.
The leader of the main opposition party, the Social Democrats, said they had supported the Orban government only so Romanians could have a “functioning state” in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Canadian, Italian freed after 2018 abduction in Mali
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A Canadian woman and an Italian man who had been kidnapped in December 2018 in Burkina Faso have been released in good health, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali.
Quebec resident Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto had been travelling by car in the southwest of Burkina Faso when all communication with their families abruptly ended on Dec. 15, 2018. Burkina Faso’s security situation had been deteriorating in the year before their abduction and has gotten increasingly worse in the past year. Al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups are active in Burkina Faso.
Mali’s U.N. peacekeeping spokesman Olivier Salgado told The Associated Press the two were brought to the MINUSMA based in Kidal in a civilian car on Friday. There they were taken in by the U.N. peacekeeping mission. On Saturday, the two flew to Bamako and have met with the head of MINUSMA, Mali’s president, other Malian authorities and the Canadian ambassador.
It is not known who kidnapped the two, if a ransom was paid or who arranged for the release.
Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that he spoke with Blais and Tacchetto, who are safe.
Jihadists groups in the past year have been pushing across Mali’s border into Burkina Faso, and are increasing attacks further east as they gain territory in the smaller West African nation. More than half a million people have been displaced by the violence and almost 2,000 more fatalities were reported last year than in 2018 — a six-fold increase — according to a report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which collects and analyzes conflict information.