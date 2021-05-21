Japan health care in turmoil as Olympics loom
TOKYO (AP) — As she struggled to breathe, Shizue Akita had to wait more than six hours while paramedics searched for a hospital in Osaka that would treat her worsening COVID-19.
When she finally got to one that wasn’t overwhelmed with other patients, doctors diagnosed severe pneumonia and organ failure and sedated her. Akita, 87, was dead two weeks later.
“Osaka’s medical systems have collapsed,” said her son, Kazuyuki Akita. He has watched from his home north of Tokyo as three other family members in Osaka have dealt with the virus, and with inadequate health care. “It’s like hell.”
Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care.
As cases surge in Osaka, medical workers say that every corner of the system has been slowed, stretched and burdened. And it’s happening in other parts of the country, too.
Election chief considers ending Suu Kyi’s party
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military-appointed state election commission said Friday that his agency will consider dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi’s former ruling party for alleged involvement in electoral fraud and having its leaders charged with treason.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy came to power after a landslide 2015 election victory, and won an even greater majority in last November’s general election. It was set to start a second term in February when the military seized power in a coup, arresting her and dozens of top government officials and party members.
Junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing cited electoral fraud as the reason for the army’s takeover, saying “there was terrible fraud in the voter lists.” The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, which suffered unexpectedly heavy losses in the election, made similar allegations.
Independent observers dispute the assertions of widespread irregularities.
Political parties were called to discuss planned changes in the electoral system at a meeting Friday, There, Union Election Commission chairman Thein Soe said an investigation of last year’s election that would soon be completed showed that Suu Kyi’s party had illegally worked with the government to give itself an advantage at the polls.
Nigeria’s Chief of Army staff, 10 die in plane crash
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s Chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers were killed Friday in a plane crash, the military said late Friday.
The military officials were en route to the capital, Abuja, after making an official trip to Kaduna state.
There was no immediate information provided about what may have caused the plane crash, but Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Yerima said more details would be released soon. The names of the other military officials who died were not made public.
The U.S. diplomatic mission to Nigeria called Attahiru’s death “a tremendous loss to Nigeria” on Twitter, adding: “We join Nigerians in mourning the tragic loss of life from today’s plane crash.
Attahiru had been appointed to the position earlier this year by by President Muhammadu Buhari. The presidency tweeted photos of Buhari being briefed by the country’s defense minister and others about the crash.
5 people stabbed in Amsterdam; suspect arrested
AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.
Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.
“We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating what exactly happened and why,” Amsterdam Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said.
The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Further details were not immediately available.
1 dead as second earthquake shakes China
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake has hit China.
A 7.3-magnitude quake hit Southern Qinghai, China early Saturday. The quake was centered about 6 miles deep in central China, about 621 miles north of an earlier quake.
USGS geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the agency expects “significant economic losses” and damage from the quake, but that it’s centered in a mostly rural area. There were no immediate reports of deaths.
On Friday night, another strong, shallow earthquake shook an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death.
The two quakes were not related, Tytell said.
The U.S. Geological Survey said that the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 6 miles below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province.
Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth’s surface, especially in populated areas.
The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.
The Yunnan seismological bureau said it received a report of one death and six injuries in the Dali area. It gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface.
The area experiences frequent seismic activity. In 2020, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.