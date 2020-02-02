China finishes new hospital for virus patients
BEIJING (AP) — China completed building a 1,000-bed hospital for treating victims of a new virus that has caused 362 deaths and more than 17,000 infections at home and abroad, according to the latest figures Monday.
Reopening of schools was also delayed in hardest-hit central Hubei province, where the specialized hospital in the provincial capital Wuhan was completed in just 10 days. A second hospital with 1,500 beds is under construction. Restrictions were tightened still further in one city by allowing only one family member to venture out to buy supplies every other day.
China’s new totals of 361 deaths and 2,829 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the Chinese total to 17,205, come as other countries continued evacuating hundreds of their citizens from Hubei and imposed travel restrictions affecting Chinese or people who recently traveled in the country.
The World Health Organization said the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested.
The Philippines banned the entry of all non-citizens from China after two cases were confirmed there, including the only death outside China. The U.S., Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and WHO’s guidance that such measures were unnecessary.
About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. The Philippine Health Department said a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan died from the virus and his companion remained hospitalized. Vietnam counted its seventh case, a Vietnamese American man who had a two-hour layover in Wuhan on his way from the U.S. to Ho Chi Minh City.
The U.S. also reported its ninth case, a woman in northern California who recently traveled from Wuhan.
20 dead in stampede at church service
DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Twenty people have died and a dozen others were injured in a stampede during a church meeting in the northern Tanzanian city of Moshi, the government said Sunday.
The stampede was caused by church faithful being ushered to pass through one exit at the meeting venue so they could walk on “anointed oil,” according to a statement by a government spokesman.
Hundreds of worshippers attended the prayer meeting Saturday led by Boniface Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.
Tanzania’s Interior Minister George Simbachawene said Mwamposa had been arrested. Simbachawene said the government will review the associations act, with the intention of strengthening the requirements to register as a church.
He accused the church of not taking enough precautions and violating the terms of its permit for the meeting, which ran two hours later than planned.
Britain to seek Canada-style free trade with EU
LONDON (AP) — Two days after Brexit, British officials pushed the European Union on Sunday for a Canada-style free trade arrangement as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson geared up for a key speech to spell out his government’s negotiating stance.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News that Britain will seek a deal that imposes very few tariffs even though he said Britain will not seek to align its regulations with the EU.
“We are taking back control of our laws, so we are not going to have high alignment with the EU and legislative alignment with their rules,” Raab said. “We will want to cooperate and we expect the EU to follow through on their commitments to a Canada-style free trade agreement. That’s what we are pursuing. There is a great opportunity here for win-win.”
EU officials, despite offering friendly words to the British public over the weekend after the divorce that took effect Friday night, warn that Canada only achieved largely tariff-free trade status by bringing many of its rules into line with EU regulations. EU officials fear that the U.K. could water down its environment or health and safety precautions, undermining EU businesses.
The trade talks are vital because now that Britain has officially left the bloc — the first nation ever to do so — Johnson hopes to have a wide-ranging new deal in place by the end of the year.
After celebrating Brexit by banging on a gong in the final seconds before it took effect, Johnson plans to detail Britain’s trade stance in a speech Monday.
The early battle lines in what will be a contentious process have now been drawn.
European leaders have said that Britain will not be able to get a deal like Canada’s if it breaks significantly with EU rules on food safety, environmental standards, worker’s rights and other matters impacting on public well-being.
Best picture ‘1917’ a winner at British Academy Awards
LONDON (AP) — Gut-wrenching World War I epic “1917” was the big winner at Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards, winning seven prizes including best picture and best director.
Sam Mendes’ drama about one of the most devastating conflicts in British history bested hotly tipped American contenders including “Joker,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” at a glitzy London event that was overshadowed by criticism of the nominees’ lack of diversity — even from some of the nominees themselves.
Director Mendes based “1917” on his grandfather’s wartime experiences. Shot in sinuous long takes that immerse viewers in the action, it follows two British soldiers on a perilous mission across No Man’s Land to try to avert a suicidal offensive.
“1917” was also named best British film and won the cinematography prize — Roger Deakins’ fifth win in that category. It also took trophies for production design, sound and visual effects.
Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for superhero story “Joker,” which charts the origins of Batman’s ginning nemesis. Renee Zellweger won the best actress prize for the Judy Garland biopic “Judy.”
“Joker” took three awards — best actor, casting and score — from 11 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s mob drama “The Irishman” had 10 nominations but went home empty-handed.
Victory at the British awards, known as BAFTAs, is often a good predictor of success at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, being held this year on Feb. 9. Like the Oscars, the British awards have struggled to become less male and white.