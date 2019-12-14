Argentina: British tourist killed in mugging attempt
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Assailants shot two British tourists while trying to rob them in Argentina’s capital Saturday, killing one and seriously injuring the other, authorities said Saturday.
The attack occurred as the tourists approached a luxury hotel in the Puerto Madero area of Buenos Aires, the Argentine news agency Telam said.
Argentine officials said in a statement that assailants on a motorcycle, apparently supported by accomplices in a car, tried to steal the belongings of the tourists, according to Telam.
The tourists attempted to resist, the statement said. One was shot in the groin and the other was shot in the right lung. Both were taken to a hospital.
Police launched an operation to find the attackers.
The British Embassy said only that it was assisting family members of two British men after an “incident” in Buenos Aires. The embassy said it was in contact with Argentine authorities.
Johnson goes north to celebrate election win
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Saturday to repay the trust of voters in the working-class heartland of northern England who rejected the Labour Party and helped give him an 80-seat majority in Thursday’s election.
Speaking to cheering supporters at a cricket club in Sedgefield — the constituency once held by Labour former prime minister Tony Blair — Johnson acknowledged the seismic shift that helped sweep him to victory.
“I know that people may have been breaking the voting habits of generations to vote for us,” he said. “And I want the people of the northeast to know that we in the Conservative Party and I will repay your trust.”
In a victory speech outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, Johnson called for an end to the acrimony that has festered throughout the country since the 2016 Brexit referendum, and urged Britain to “let the healing begin.”
Johnson’s campaign mantra to “get Brexit done’’ and widespread unease with the leadership style and socialist policies of opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn combined to give the ruling Conservatives 365 seats in the House of Commons, its best performance since party icon Margaret Thatcher’s last victory in 1987. Labour slumped to 203 seats, its worst showing since 1935.
While Johnson was on a victory lap, Corbyn — who has pledged to stand down next year — was under fire from within his own party, where there was little sign of healing.
Former lawmaker Helen Goodman, one of many Labour legislators to lose seats in northern England, told BBC radio that “the biggest factor was obviously the unpopularity of Jeremy Corbyn as the leader.”
Mexico disputes language in US bill on trade pact
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Just days after a landmark agreement on a trade pact to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, Mexico objected Saturday to legislation introduced in the U.S. Congress as part of an eventual ratification of the deal.
Jesús Seade, the Mexican Foreign Relations Department’s undersecretary and chief trade negotiator for North America, said most of the bill is in line with the typical process of ratification, but it also “adds the designation of up to five U.S. labor attaches in Mexico tasked with monitoring the implementation of the labor reform that is under way in our country.”
Seade said that was not part of the agreement signed Dec. 10 in Mexico City by Mexico, the United States and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, but was rather the product of “political decisions by the congress and administration of the United States.”
That should have been consulted with the country but was not, Seade said — “and, of course, we are not in agreement.”
Mexico says it resisted the idea of having foreign inspectors on its soil out of sovereignty principles, and that the agreement provided for panels to resolve disputes on labor and other areas. The three-person panels would comprise a person chosen by the United States, one by Mexico and a third-country person agreed upon by both countries.
Seade called the designation of labor attaches “unnecessary and redundant” and said the presence of foreign officials must be authorized by the host country.
“U.S. officials accredited at their embassy and consulates in Mexico, as a labor attache could be, may not in any case have inspection powers under Mexican law,” he added.
Specialist teams hope to recover volcano victims
WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) — Specialist teams were due to return to New Zealand’s volcanic White Island on Sunday to resume a land search for the bodies of two victims of an eruption which has now claimed 15 lives.
Two four-person teams wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses were to land on the island by helicopter early morning in the hope of finding the bodies which have not been located since the island erupted Dec. 9.
“They will be wearing the same protective clothing as the eight New Zealand Defence Force personnel who were on the island on Friday,” Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said. “However, their breathing apparatus will be different, meaning they will only be able to stay on the island for up to 75 minutes.
“We remain committed to finishing the task at hand and returning the two remaining bodies to their loved ones,” he added.
While scientists said the possibility of a second eruption appeared to have receded, White Island remains “highly volatile.”
Police said the toll from the eruption has risen to 15 with the death in hospital on Saturday night of a severely burned victim.
For the first time police have released the name of one of the dead.
She was Krystal Browitt, a veterinary nursing student from Melbourne, Australia who turned 21 on Nov. 29.