Lebanon economics crisis protests continue

Lebanese riot policemen run from firecrackers that fired by the supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal Movement groups, as they try to attack the anti-government protesters squares, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Lebanon has been facing its worst economic crisis in decades, amid nationwide protests that began on Oct. 17 against the ruling political class which demonstrators accuse of mismanagement and corruption.