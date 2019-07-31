Moscow couple defiant after police crackdown
MOSCOW (AP) — The young woman screamed as her boyfriend lay atop her, absorbing the blows of a helmeted riot policeman.
It’s one of the indelible images of the violent police response to an unauthorized protest in Moscow.
Inga Kudracheva’s terror and anguish are clear in the video and photos that spread across Russian social media and foreign news coverage of the July 27 crackdown in which an arrest-monitoring group said nearly 1,400 people were detained.
Yet Kudracheva and Boris Kantorovich say the ordeal has only strengthened them.
“People are not afraid of police anymore. Even though police were beating us violently and tried to intimidate us, it was worth it,” the 27-year-old told The Associated Press on Tuesday, sitting on a sofa with Kudracheva and occasionally squeezing her hand reassuringly.
“I’m really scared, but being scared is fine, and there are other things more important than fear,” said Kantorovich, who works in sales.
Such determination suggests that the fierce police response might have been a miscalculation, hardening resistance rather than dissipating it. Both police and activists likely will be tested again on Saturday, as protest organizers have called for another unsanctioned rally in the Russian capital.
Puerto Rico braces for clashes over next governor
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s political crisis appeared to deepen on Wednesday as the island’s outgoing governor and legislators — including those from his own party — clashed over who should be the next leader of a U.S. territory unbalanced by massive protests.
The upheaval has raised fears that a government in chaos will have trouble negotiating for more federal funding for recovery from Hurricane Maria and coping with the island’s grave economic woes.
Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced that he had chosen Puerto Rico’s former nonvoting representative to Congress, Pedro Pierluisi, as his secretary of state — a post that would put Pierluisi in line to be governor when Rosselló steps down on Friday.
But he’s unlikely to be approved by legislators, several of whom proposed instead naming Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, a declared candidate for the 2020 governor’s election.
Some lawmakers complained about Pierluisi’s work for a law firm that represents the federal control board that was created to oversee Puerto Rico’s finances before the territory, saddled with more than $70 billion in public debt, declared a sort of bankruptcy. Pierluisi’s brother-in-law also heads the board, which has clashed repeatedly with Rosselló and other elected officials over demands for austerity measures.
“That’s a serious conflict of interest,” Rep. José Enrique Meléndez told The Associated Press.
Rep. Milagros Charbonier and House of Representatives President Johnny Méndez also said they would vote against Pierluisi and urged Rosselló to instead nominate Rivera Schatz. All three legislators are members of Rosselló’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party.
Méndez has said Pierluisi does not have the votes needed in the House of Representatives.
“The situation could not be more complicated,” said Sen. José Antonio Vargas Vidot, who ran for Senate as an independent. “This is absurd, what we’re going through. We never thought something like this could happen. In an extraordinary crisis, we have to take extraordinary measures.”