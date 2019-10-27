EU delays Brexit to Jan. 31; Johnson election bid fails
LONDON (AP) — Britain got Brexit breathing space but no clarity on Monday when the European Union granted a three-month delay to the U.K.’s departure from the bloc, postponing it until Jan. 31.
British politicians immediately began using the extra time to do what they have done for more than three years: bicker about Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for an early election as a way of breaking the political deadlock over the country’s stalled departure from the EU, only to be rebuffed by lawmakers.
Legislators voted by 299-70 for Johnson’s motion to hold a Dec. 12 election — short of the two-thirds majority of the 650 members of Parliament needed for it to pass.
Still, an election appears inevitable well before the next scheduled one in 2022 if Britain is to move on from the stasis caused by a prime minister who vowed to deliver Brexit “do or die” and a Parliament that has repeatedly thwarted him.
Johnson said he would try again Tuesday, using a different procedure: a bill, which only needs a simple majority to pass.
“We will not allow this paralysis to continue, and one way or another we must proceed straight to an election,” Johnson said.
Earlier, he had accused his opponents of betraying voters’ decision to leave the EU by thwarting the government’s Brexit plans.
He said that unless there was an election, the government would be “like Charlie Brown, endlessly running up to kick the ball only to have Parliament whisk it away.”
“We cannot continue with this endless delay.”
Yet further delay stretched ahead after the EU agreed to postpone Brexit until Jan. 31, acting to avert a chaotic U.K. departure just three days before Britain was due to become the first country ever to leave the 28-nation bloc.
After a short meeting of diplomats in Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that the EU’s 27 other countries would accept the U.K.’s request for a “flextension.” Under the terms of the agreement, the U.K. can leave before Jan. 31 — on Dec. 1 or Jan 1 — if the British and European parliaments both ratify a Brexit divorce agreement.
It’s the third time the Brexit deadline has been changed since British voters decided in a 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.
Pope declares Secret Archive not so secret anymore
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has declared that the Vatican Secret Archive isn’t so secret after all.
Francis on Monday officially changed the name of the Holy See archive to remove what he said were the “negative” connotations of having “secret” in its name.
From now on, the vast trove of documents, manuscripts and papyrus of popes past will be officially known as the “Vatican Apostolic Archive.”
In a new law, Francis noted that the archive has long been open to scholars and that he himself has decreed that the archives of World War II-era Pope Pius XII, accused by some of not speaking out enough about the Holocaust, would open to researchers ahead of schedule on March 2, 2020.
He said the name change better reflects the archive’s reality and “its service to the church and the world of culture.”
The archive contains the documentation on the life of the universal Catholic Church dating from the eight century to the present. It contains 600 different collections that are organized across 50 miles of shelving.
Located inside the Apostolic Palace, the archive contains a series of reading rooms and a two-story “bunker” of reinforced cement.
The most precious documents, including ancient gold-plated manuscripts and the acts of the Inquisition trial against Galileo Galilei — are held in secure, climatized rooms where humidity is controlled.
It was Pope Leo XIII who in 1881 opened the archive’s doors to researchers, and currently an estimated 1,500 a year are allowed inside.
Currently the most recent papacy available to scholars is that of Pope Pius XI, who died in 1939. The usual practice of the Holy See has been to wait 70 years until after the conclusion of a papacy to open up that pontificate’s archives.
But that would have meant the archives of Pius XII, who reigned from 1939-1958, wouldn’t have been available to scholars until 2028 at the earliest.
The Holy See has been under pressure to organize and catalog the Pius XII collection faster to make it available to researchers while Holocaust survivors are still alive.
Francis cited the Pius XIII opening in explaining his rationale for the name change, while lamenting how the original Latin name “Archivium Secretum” — meant solely to mean that the archive was private and separate — had taken on almost sinister implications that the Holy See had secrets to hide.
“Thanks to a certain cultural emphases in some places, the word ‘secretum’ having lost its true meaning and instinctively being associated with the modern concept of the word ‘secret,’ assumed the prejudicial acceptance of being hidden, not revealed and reserved for a few,” he wrote.
“That is completely contrary to what the Vatican Secret Archive always was and intended to be,” he said.
Students join Iraq protests as clashes kill three
BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of students joined Iraq’s anti-government protests on Monday, as clashes with security forces firing tear gas canisters killed at least three demonstrators and wounded more than 100.
The students skipped classes at several universities and secondary schools in Baghdad and across Iraq’s majority-Shiite south on Monday to take part in the protests, despite the government ordering schools and universities to operate normally.
One of those killed was a 22-year-old female medical student, the first woman to be killed since the protests began earlier this month. Seventeen students were among the wounded.
Authorities later announced a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. in the capital, as renewed protests there and across the south raged for a fourth day. A senior security official estimated that 25,000 protesters took part in the demonstration in the capital.
In a separate development, three rockets struck a large military base north of Baghdad that houses U.S. and Iraqi forces, according to another senior Iraqi security official. The official said there were no casualties, and that the attack is being investigated. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.
The demonstrations are fueled by anger at corruption, economic stagnation and poor public services. Despite its vast oil wealth, Iraq suffers from high unemployment and crumbling infrastructure, with frequent power outages that force many to rely on private generators.
On Monday, parliament voted to cancel all privileges and bonuses for the president, the prime minister, the Cabinet, parliament members and other senior officials. But lawmakers later pointed out that the move was unlikely to be implemented because the legislature did not actually amend the law governing such matters.
In any case, the move seemed unlikely to satisfy the protesters, who are calling for far more sweeping change.
“It’s a student revolution, no to the government, no to parties!” demonstrators chanted in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests. Protesters have camped out in the central roundabout and volunteers have brought them food, hoping to recreate the revolutionary atmosphere of similar rallies held across the region during and after the 2011 Arab Spring.
“We are protesting in solidarity with peaceful demonstrators against this corrupt government, the government that created divisions in Iraqi society and supported the rich at the expense of the poor,” said Sajad Ali, a high school student. “We demand the resignation of this government.”
Security forces have fired tear gas and stun grenades to keep protesters from crossing a main bridge leading to the Green Zone, home to government offices and embassies.
At least 72 protesters have been killed since nationwide anti-government protests resumed on Friday, after 149 were killed during an earlier wave of protests this month.
Iraqi security and medical officials confirmed the latest casualties on Monday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to media.