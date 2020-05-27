French lawmakers back virus tracing app
PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of parliament endorsed Wednesday a contact-tracing app designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus amid sharp debate over privacy concerns.
Lawmakers in the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party has a majority, voted 338-215 to approve the StopCovid app.
The vote, while non-binding, is expected to clear the way for the app to be made available to users on a voluntary basis starting Monday. The government had committed to honoring the position lawmakers took.
French privacy watchdog CNIL backed the app this week, stating the technology “won’t lead to creating a list of infected people but only a list of contacts using pseudonymous data. It does respect the concept of data protection.”
Governments around the world are scrambling to develop smartphone tracing apps as part of measures aimed at keeping a lid on fresh Covid-19 outbreaks as they ease lockdown restrictions. About two dozen countries, including many European ones, are building apps based on a new mobile software interface jointly developed by U.S. tech giants Google and Apple. France decided to use its own system.
Britain unveils test and trace plan
LONDON (AP) — After two months of lockdown and more than 37,000 coronavirus deaths, Britain on Wednesday finally rolled out a countrywide “test and trace” program — an enormous undertaking meant to help isolate the virus and return the country to some sense of normality.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also hopes the program, which starts in England on Thursday, will shift the nation’s attention away from a furor over allegations his t op aide flouted the government’s own lockdown rules with a cross-country trip.
The test and trace project involves 50,000 workers, including 25,000 contact-tracers hired to track down the contacts of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. The goal is to isolate the infected before they spread the virus. Similar programs are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Johnson said test and trace could “unlock the prison” of lockdown.
He acknowledged that Britain was unprepared to mount such an operation when the outbreak first hit. Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 37,460, the highest total in the world after the United States.
“To be absolutely blunt, we didn’t have the enzymes, we didn’t have the test kits, we just didn’t have the volume, nor did we have enough experienced trackers ready to mount the kind of operation they did in some other East Asian countries, for instance,” Johnson told a committee of lawmakers.