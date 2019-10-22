An uneasy victory

A line of police separate supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, a former president, left, from supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is running for his fourth term, outside the Supreme Electoral Court where election ballots are being counted in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. A sudden halt in release of presidential election returns led to confusion and protests in Bolivia on Monday as opponents suggested officials were trying to help Morales avoid a risky runoff. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)