Countries hit new records for virus cases and deaths
Ambulances filled with breathless patients lined up in Brazil as nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections. The disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.
In the United States, Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get vaccine shots.
Brazil this week became just the third country, after the U.S. and Peru, to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000. India hit a peak of almost 127,000 new cases in 24 hours, and Iran set a new coronavirus infection record for the third straight day, reporting nearly 22,600 new cases.
In the state of Rio de Janeiro, emergency services are under their biggest strain since the pandemic began, with ambulances carrying patients of all ages to overcrowded hospitals struggling to care for everyone. Authorities say over 90% of the state’s intensive-care unit beds are taken by COVID-19 patients, and many cities are reporting people dying at home due to lack of available medical treatment.
“We’re already living the third wave. We have three times more calls,” in comparison with previous waves, said Adriano Pereira, director of the mobile emergency care service in Duque de Caxias, an impoverished city outside Rio.
— Associated Press
Court suspends move to close 2 refugee camps
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s high court on Thursday suspended the government move to shut down two camps that hold hundreds of thousands of refugees from war-torn neighboring countries.
Justice Antony Mrima issued the temporary order, which will run for 30 days, after former presidential aspirant Peter Gichira filed a legal challenge seeking to block closure of the two camps.
Kenya’s interior ministry had given the U.N. refugee agency 14 days, which ended Wednesday, to come up with a plan for closing the camps, saying that “there is no room for further negotiations.”
The Dadaab camp in Kenya’s east holds more than 200,000 refugees mainly from Somalia, which has not known peace since the 1991 ouster of long-time dictator Siad Barre. The Kakuma camp in northern Kenya hosts nearly 200,000 refugees and asylum seekers, the majority from South Sudan’s civil war.
Gichira, who is lawyer, argues that the directive to close the two camps violates Kenya’s constitution as well as international laws and treaties regarding protection of refugee rights.
“The threatened closure of camps and forced repatriation offends all those international legal instruments protecting refugees as well as those prohibiting torture, cruelty, degrading and inhuman treatment,” Gichira said in his court filing.
Any repatriation of refugees should be based on the principle that such people “return to their places of origin voluntarily and without any undue influence or pressure,” he added.
Kenya’s government has been saying for years that it would like to close the Dadaab camp near the Somalia border, calling it a source of insecurity. Some officials have described it as a recruiting ground for the jihadist rebels of the al-Shabab extremist group and a base for launching violent attacks inside Kenya.
Gov’ts give varying advice on AstraZeneca
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In Spain, residents now have to be over 60 to get an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. In Belgium, over 55. In the United Kingdom, authorities recommend the shot not be given to adults under 30 where possible, and Australia’s government announced similar limits Thursday to AstraZeneca shots for those under 50.
A patchwork of advice was emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder while reiterating the vaccine is safe and effective.
Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people, and the EU agency maintained its guidance that the vaccine can be used in all adults. But experts fear the confusing messages about the vaccine could still dampen enthusiasm for it at a time when Europe and many other parts of the world are facing surging cases.
Experts hammered home the rarity of the clots Thursday.
“The risks appear to be extremely low from this very rare side effect,” Anthony R. Cox, of the University of Birmingham’s School of Pharmacy, told the BBC. “I mean it’s the equivalent of the risk of dying in the bath, drowning in the bath, for example, it’s that rare, or a plane landing on your house.”
Macron to do away with school for France’s elite
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday detailed plans to do away with an elite academic institution that’s a pillar of the country’s power establishment, replacing it with a more egalitarian version.
Macron spelled out what he said was the need for “radical change” in training of the top ranks of the civil service in an address to hundreds of ranking civil servants by video conference, including putting an end to the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, widely known as ENA.
ENA is to be replaced by a new creation, the Institute for Public Service, with a vastly different approach to recruiting, training and selecting top civil servants.
The plan to do away with the Strasbourg-based school is part of Macron’s larger transformation of the public sector, ridden with red tape, to bring more “humanity,” “efficiency” and “simplicity.”
Macron himself, like most French presidents, is a graduate of ENA, which is the training ground for the nation’s most senior civil servants.
Macron had first referred to the idea two years ago, as France was shaken by the yellow vest protest movement seeking economic and social justice.
The reform would include a common learning trunk for all top civil servants to expose them to the realities of today, including secularism, poverty, ecology and scientific discourse.
In a peacemaking effort with Yellow Vest protesters, whose marches turned violent, Macron traveled the country in 2019 to discuss contested issues in what was billed as a “great national debate.” It concluded with an April 25 news conference in which he said ENA should be ended because it doesn’t resemble French society.
The school founded in 1945 by Gen. Charles de Gaulle — with the intention of making access to the top echelons of the civil service more democratic, but elitism was perpetuated by the system whereby graduates went straight from school to top posts. No more.
“One can no longer join the Council of State ... at 25,” Macron said. Graduates all must do time in “operational” jobs of the administration, moving beyond that after several years, based on merit, Macron said.
The Institute for Public Service will feed into 13 other schools and provide continued education for its students.
“I want that in terms of entrance criteria, we can widely open things up ... to allow for less socially determined profiles,” the president told his audience of elite civil servants.
A top official at the president’s office said the plan “corresponds perfectly to his (Macron’s) DNA, that is to put the public sector at the service of the French and recreate confidence at a time our country needs it.” The official could not be named in keeping with custom.
The head of the association of former ENA students, Daniel Keller, disagreed with the common notion that ENA turns out a cookie-cutter elite who think alike, saying on BFMTV that ENA graduates “are in contact with what is real.”
Speaking ahead of the publication of Macron’s speech, he said the 40 or so students who enter ENA each year are on average 25 years old, time enough to have been exposed to life, for 20 months of study.
“We must get out of this fantasy,” he said.