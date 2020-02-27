Putin rejected offer to use body doubles in 2000s
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had rejected an offer to use body doubles for personal protection during a conflict in Chechnya.
Speaking in an interview with the news agency Tass, another segment of which was released Thursday, Putin said the plan dated back to the early 2000s.
He said that it “came at the most difficult moment of fighting terrorism.”
In the early 2000s, Russia was fighting a war against separatists in Chechnya who also launched attacks elsewhere in the country. Putin visited troops in Chechnya hours after predecessor Boris Yeltsin stepped down on Dec. 31, 1999. He later said that a helicopter he was using came under fire during that trip.
Putin also made several other trips to Chechnya while fighting was still raging there. During one of those trips in March 2000, Putin flew into Chechnya in the seat of a second pilot in a fighter jet.
Putin didn’t elaborate on his motives behind rejecting the proposal to have body doubles.
Italy changes virus count methods
ROME (AP) — With tourism tanking and panic rising, Italy is changing how it reports coronavirus cases and who will get tested in ways that could lower the country’s caseload even as an outbreak centered in northern Italy spreads in Europe, officials said Thursday.
Italian authorities plan from now on to distinguish between people who test positive for the virus and patients showing symptoms of COVID-19, the illness the virus causes, since the majority of the people in Italy with confirmed infections aren’t actually sick.
As of Thursday, Italy reported 528 cases and 12 confirmed deaths from the virus, the most of any country outside Asia. All the patients who died were elderly, sick with other ailments or both.
At the urging of the World Health Organization, Italy also is distinguishing between positive virus tests reported at a regional level and results confirmed by its National Institute of Health. The U.N. health agency insisted that only nationally certified cases are considered official.
“The cases that emerge from the regions are still considered suspect and unconfirmed,” Walter Ricciardi, a WHO adviser to the Italian government, said. “You will see that in the next few days, there will be outbreaks in other countries, too. But the other countries are much more rigorous” in their reporting methods.
Greek island residents protest for fourth day
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Demonstrators gathered Thursday for a fourth consecutive day on the eastern Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios to protest government plans to build new migrant detention centers.
The protests come amid heightened tensions and occasional violence on islands that are the main entry point for tens of thousands of people seeking better lives in the European Union.
Shops and services were shut on Lesbos as workers extended an initial 24-hour strike into a second day as part of the protests. The mayors of Lesbos, Chios and the nearby island of Samos were scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens to discuss the situation.
On Wednesday, protests degenerated into violence, with hundreds of demonstrators attacking police guarding the building sites of future migrant detention camps on Chios and Lesbos. A crowd also laid siege for hours to a Lesbos army camp where riot squads were staying.
Officials have said 43 police officers were injured in violence in Lesbos, and another nine in Chios, where a mob burst into a hotel being used by riot police and beat officers resting in their rooms.
Ex-French leader on trial denies wrongdoing
PARIS (AP) — Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said Thursday that he wants to “make the truth be known” at his fraud trial in Paris. Fillon is facing charges after he used public funds to pay his wife and children for work they allegedly never performed.
Fillon, 65, has denied wrongdoing.
In his first statement to the court, Fillon said he had already been sentenced by the “media court.”
“The goal was clear: To prevent me from running in normal conditions in the presidential election,” Fillon said. “Damages are irreparable.”
French media broke the scandal in January 2017, just three months before a presidential election in which Fillon was considered the front-runner.
The revelations crushed his campaign. He was eliminated from the race after finishing third in the first round, behind centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine le Pen.
Fillon is suspected of having given jobs as parliamentary aides, involving no sustained work, to his wife and two of their children from 1998 to 2013. Altogether, the aide work brought the family more than 1 million euros ($1.08 million).
Judge refuses to let Assange leave secure dock
LONDON (AP) — A British judge refused Thursday to let WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange move from a glass-enclosed dock and sit with his lawyers during a London court hearing on whether he should be extradited to the United States.
Assange complained of struggling to hear and concentrate during the first four days of the hearing at London’s high-security Woolwich Crown Court. He also said he cannot easily communicate with his legal team from the secure defendants’ dock at the back of the courtroom.
His lawyers described Assange a “vulnerable person” who has suffered from depression. But District Judge Vanessa Baraitser, who is presiding over the extradition hearing, denied the request for a different seating plan.
“I have not been told of any particular aspect of your condition which requires you to leave the dock and sit with your legal team,” she said.
Assange, 48, is wanted in the U.S. on spying charges over the leaking of classified government documents a decade ago.
American prosecutors accuse him of conspiring with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password, hack into a Pentagon computer and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.