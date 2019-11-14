Israel could face questions on Gaza tactics amid truce
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Residents say the airstrike came without warning: With fighting raging between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants throughout Gaza, two loud blasts shook the night, destroying the Abu Malhous home and killing eight members of the family in a split second.
As Israel claims victory in its latest battle against Gaza militants, its tactics of carrying out airstrikes on private homes suspected of harboring militants could once again come under scrutiny over the civilian death toll. Among the 34 people killed in the two-day flareup were 16 civilians, including two 7-year-old boys and two toddlers, according to human rights investigators.
A truce announced early Thursday appeared to be breaking down less than 24 hours later, as Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza overnight Friday after a series of Palestinian rocket attacks.
Abdelhaj Musleh, a neighbor, said many children lived in the house in the central Gaza town of Deir el-Balah. “If there had been a warning, no one would have waited for this death and destruction,” he said.
Since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007, Israel has fought three wars and dozens of skirmishes against Islamic militant groups. While the wars have inflicted heavy damage on Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group, hundreds of civilians have also died in Israeli airstrikes.
The high civilian death toll has drawn heavy international criticism, and the International Criminal Court in The Hague has opened a preliminary investigation into Israel’s battlefield tactics.
Israel rejects the criticism, saying it takes numerous precautions to prevent unnecessary civilian casualties.
It says its targets are based on sophisticated intelligence and cleared by legal advisers and other experts, and that it often warns inhabitants to evacuate before their homes are struck. It says it has fine-tuned its guided missiles, delivering small payloads that minimize damage beyond the precise target.
UN aid chief says over 11 million Syrians need help
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Over 11 million people across Syria need aid — more than half the country’s estimated population — and the U.N. and other organizations are reaching an average of 5.6 million people a month, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Thursday.
Mark Lowcock told the Security Council that across northern Syria 4 million people are supported by U.N. cross-border deliveries including 2.7 million in the northwest, the last major opposition-held area in the country.
With the resolution authorizing cross-border aid expiring in December, Lowcock stressed to the council that “there is no alternative to the cross-border operation” and its renewal is “critical.”
Last year, Syria’s closest ally Russia abstained on the resolution along with China. Lowcock warned that without a cross-border operation, “we would see an immediate end of aid supporting millions of civilians” which would cause “a rapid increase in hunger and disease.”
“A lot more people would flood across the borders, making an existing crisis even worse in the region,” he said.
Lowcock said he remains very concerned about the situation in the northwest, pointing to an increase in airstrikes and ground-based strikes mostly in parts of southern and western Idlib in recent weeks.
“In the last two days there have been reports of over 100 airstrikes in Idlib and surrounding areas,” he said.
More than half the people in Idlib moved there from other parts of the country, and hundreds of thousands are living in camps and informal shelters near the Turkish border, he said.
“There is little space left to absorb additional displacement,” Lowcock said. “The onset of winter — with the rain, the cold, and the mud it brings — compounds the dire humanitarian situation.”
Mexican president faces challenge over human rights
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador faced criticism Thursday over the newly appointed head of the country’s human rights agency.
López Obrador vowed respect for human rights when he took office nearly a year ago.
But he has criticized the National Human Rights Commission in crude terms and brushed aside its recommendations, calling it a “pimp” and a “front” organization.
This week, his Morena party pushed through Congress the appointment of a new head for the rights agency who critics say is neither impartial nor familiar with the country’s problems.
Rosario Ibarra, the daughter of a well-known activist, was confirmed by the Senate Tuesday in a vote marred by allegations of miscounts and double-voting, ending in a scuffle among legislators.
Moments after she was sworn in as head of the agency — whose recommendations are not binding but are usually accepted by government agencies — Ibarra expressed disbelief when asked about the killing of journalists.
“Are they killing journalists?” she retorted, with an expression of doubt.
In fact, almost a dozen have been killed since López Obrador took office. Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere.
Ibarra was a member of López Obrador’s Morena party until this week, and a member of the party’s national leadership council until the beginning of November. Critics say current regulations require the head of the commission to have resigned from any party posts at least a year in advance of being named to the post.
López Obrador had previously faced criticism for his use of the military in police work and for using the militarized National Guard to prevent Central American migrants from travelling through Mexico. But his policy has also been to hold the military back from open confrontation, to the point of praising units that backed down in the face of angry townspeople or drug gangs.