Fears grow as virus bears down on Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A hand-washing station and bright yellow signs warning of an area of “high infection” now greet the steady stream of hearses at the entrance to the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery in a working-class neighborhood of this sprawling metropolis.
Funeral parlors and crematoriums in Iztapalapa, a borough of 2 million people, are working day and night to manage the surging number of dead in the capital’s hardest-hit corner.
Concern is growing that mixed messages about the seriousness of the pandemic from Mexico’s president and lax enforcement of social distancing are manifesting in what could be a frightening preview as infections begin to peak in Mexico City and its suburbs — where some 20 million people live in close quarters, jamming subways and buses, shopping in crowded markets and clustering around street food stalls.
On a recent morning, Rafael Hernández, who has sold tacos at the cemetery’s entrance for 40 years, said an average day before the pandemic might bring five or six hearses past his stand. “Today there have been 10 in an hour,” he said.
Rafael Herrera said in his 25 years working in the crematorium next door he’s never seen anything like it. They’ve had to add another shift, and funeral parlors are calling for crematoriums like his to run their ovens run 24 hours a day as Mexico City recommends and pays for the cremations of coronavirus victims.
“We can’t keep up,” Herrera said. “We’re working from 6 in the morning to midnight.”
South African brewer says it may dump beer
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African Breweries, one of the world’s largest brewers, says it may have to destroy 400 million bottles of beer as a result of the country’s ban on alcohol sales that is part of its lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
South Africa stopped all sales of alcohol when its lockdown came into effect on March 27 and the brewery has seen beer pile up at its production facilities. The brewer is seeking special permission from government to move the beer to other storage facilities. The transport of alcohol has also been outlawed in South Africa.
SAB told news station eNCA on Thursday that if it’s not able to move the beer, which amounts to about 130 million liters (34 million gallons), it’ll be forced to “discard” it at a loss of about $8 million. That loss would put 2,000 jobs at risk, SAB said.
It would also be frustrating news for millions of thirsty South African beer drinkers who are going without.
South Africa is one of just a handful of countries that have prohibited alcohol sales as part of its fight against the coronavirus. India and Thailand also had bans on alcohol sales, but recently lifted their restrictions. Panama and Sri Lanka still have bans in place.
The South African government has also banned the sales of cigarettes in the lockdown and has been criticized over its hard-line approach.
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim, one of the government’s top health advisers in the COVID-19 pandemic, defended the alcohol ban at a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. He said alcohol is a significant contributing factor to violent crime and road accidents in South Africa and banning its sale has reduced pressure on medical services.
Representatives of the alcohol industry say the government should allow alcohol to be purchased for consumption at home only.
Women demand voice in Italy virus response
ROME (AP) — Every evening when health experts updated anxious Italians in televised briefings about their nation’s devastating coronavirus outbreak, the lineup of authoritative figures included only one woman: the sign-language interpreter.
And not a single woman was among the 20-member commission appointed to advise the government on how and when Italy could safely re-open its factories, stores, schools and parks — a disparity all the more glaring because more than half the country’s doctors and three-quarters of its nurses are women, many on the heroic front lines of the pandemic.
Not to mention that the three researchers who isolated the coronavirus in the first days of Italy’s outbreak were women.
Indignation over the gender inequality has now exploded into the open, with some 70 female researchers and scientists signing a petition demanding the government include women in virus decision-making bodies as a matter of “democracy and civilization.”
Backing them is a grass-roots movement on social media dubbed “give us voice” — a riff on the token presence of the silent female sign-language interpreter at the news conferences.
A motion has also been lodged in the Senate by 16 female lawmakers calling on the government to remedy the imbalance. Dozens of women in Parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies backed a similar motion, behind slogans like, “Let’s make ourselves heard.”
This week Premier Giuseppe Conte acknowledged the appeals, calling on the head of the commission of scientific and technical experts advising the government on reopening to enlist women into their ranks. He urged his Cabinet ministers to “keep gender equilibrium in mind” in setting up task forces.
“We’re happy to have contributed to repairing a glaring error,’’ said Sen. Emma Bonino, who has battled for decades in Italy for women’s rights.
But Italian women’s concerns are looking beyond pandemic panels. Women are worried that the closure of schools until at least September, coupled with cultural attitudes stacked in favor of men, will set them even farther behind in the workforce.
According to 2018 European Union figures, 53% of Italian women were in their nation’s workforce, compared with 73% for men. Only Greece ranked lower among EU nations: 49% for women and 70% for men.
Scarcity of affordable day care and men’s rejection of domestic roles including housework have been blamed for decades for Italian women’s inability or reluctance to join the workforce.
When Conte explained to the nation how Italy would gradually emerge from lockdown, “he never said the words, ‘family, children, school,’ until a journalist asked him,’’ noted Irene Fellin, a senior researcher on gender and security at the International Affairs Institute, a Rome-based think tank.