A hundred activists hold portraits of President Emmanuel Macron to urge France to take action during the U.N. COP 25 climate talks in Madrid, during a gathering at Place du Trocadero facing the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Environmental activists around France have removed President Emmanuel Macron's official portrait from town halls around the country in an unusual protest movement aimed at pushing him to do more to slow climate change.