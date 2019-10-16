Relatives mourn murdered Haiti community leader

Relatives of murdered community leader Josemano "Badou" Victorieux mourn during Victorieux's funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Family members plan to bury three of the people killed in recent violence related to protests calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. Haiti has entered into a fifth week of deadly protests that have paralyzed the economy and shuttered schools.