Concerns rise about Iran’s atomic program
VIENNA (AP) — The world powers that remain party to the nuclear deal with Iran expressed “serious concerns” Wednesday about Tehran’s violations of the pact, while acknowledging that time was running out to find a way to salvage it.
Wang Qun, Chinese ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna, told reporters after talks in Vienna between the parties to the deal, including Iran, that they are “racing against time to work out a specific solution so as to safeguard” the landmark 2015 agreement.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is known, promises Iran economic incentives in return for curbs on its nuclear program, with the goal of preventing Iran from developing a bomb — something the country’s leaders insist they do not want to do.
Since President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. unilaterally out of the deal in 2018 and reimpose American sanctions, Iran’s economy has been struggling. Tehran has gradually been violating the deal’s restrictions to pressure the remaining parties to the agreement — China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain — to provide new incentives to offset the American sanctions.
In response, the Europeans in January invoked a dispute resolution mechanism, designed to resolve issues with the deal or refer them to the U.N. Security Council.
Britain offers
Grenfell fire probe guarantee
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s attorney general offered a guarantee Wednesday not to use oral comments from witnesses testifying before the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in subsequent prosecutions over the fire that killed 72 people.
Suella Braverman wrote to inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick after corporate entities involved in a refurbishment that took place before the fire had threatened to remain silent on the grounds they may incriminate themselves.
Such silence has the potential of hampering efforts to learn lessons from what was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II. London’s Metropolitan Police are conducting a separate probe into crimes ranging from gross negligence to manslaughter to health and safety violations.
Experts in the first phase of the inquiry concluded that the work failed to comply with building regulations. Lawyers for the main contractor and architects demanded the pledge when the second phase of the inquiry opened in January.
“The undertaking I am providing to the inquiry means it can continue to take evidence from witnesses who otherwise would likely refuse to answer questions,” Braverman said in a statement. “These questions are important to finding out the truth about the circumstances of the fire. The undertaking will not jeopardize the police investigation or prospects of a future criminal prosecution.”
Spain cancels Domingo´s part in opera dates
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has canceled the participation of tenor Plácido Domingo in Madrid’s La Zarzuela light opera theater in May in light of the latest developments in the sexual misconduct allegations against the legendary singer.
The decision Wednesday comes a day after the U.S. union representing opera performers said its investigators found that the accounts from 27 people showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by the singer spanning at least two decades when he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera.
Domingo then issued a statement saying: “I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience.”
The union’s investigation was the first of two independent inquiries launched after multiple women accused Domingo of sexual harassment and abusing his power in two AP stories published last year. The second inquiry, still ongoing, was launched by LA Opera, where Domingo had been general director since 2003 before resigning in October.
Brazil confirms coronavirus case in Latin America
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government confirmed on Wednesday that a 61-year-old Brazilian man who traveled to Italy this month has Latin America’s first confirmed case of the contagious new coronavirus.
“We will now see how this virus behaves in a tropical country in the middle of summer, how its behavior pattern will be,” Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said in a press conference.
The Brazilian man spent two weeks in northern Italy’s Lombardy region on a work trip, where he contracted the contagious virus, the health ministry said.
Authorities had already said Tuesday evening that a first laboratory test for the COVID-19 virus had a positive result, and were waiting for a second test to confirm.
Since the virus began to spread throughout the world from China, Brazil and other countries in the region have registered dozens of suspected cases, all of which previously had been discarded following tests.
According to the Health Ministry, the man began to show symptoms compatible with the illness, such as a dry cough, throat pain and flu symptoms. Lombardy is the epicenter of the outbreak in Italy, and there have been hundreds of confirmed cases there as well as several deaths.
Egypt holds military funeral for Mubarak
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt held a full-honors military funeral Wednesday for the country’s former autocratic President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for nearly three decades before he was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that swept much of the region.
The funeral, replete with cannon fire and a horse-drawn carriage carrying his coffin, highlighted the wartime achievements of Mubarak. It comes as part of a government effort to make Mubarak’s military career his legacy, rather than his time in office.
Egypt’s current President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, attended briefly, offering condolences and shaking hands with Mubarak’s two sons, Alaa and Gamal, and his wife Suzanne.
Mubarak’s body was later placed in a tomb a few kilometers away at his family’s cemetery in Heliopolis, an upscale Cairo district that was Mubarak’s home for most of his rule and where he lived quietly until his death.
The country’s state television channel, meanwhile, maintained live coverage and played footage of Mubarak in his younger, pre-office days, lauding him for his role as commander of the air force during the country’s 1973 war with Israel. As president, Mubarak would later solidify peace with their onetime enemy.