Pandemic poses challenges for therapy seekers
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Romina Caira has hidden in her bathroom, the door closed tightly so she doesn’t wake her 4-year-old daughter. Mariana Fevre finds privacy in her parked car or sitting in the stairwell of her apartment building.
Coronavirus quarantines pose a special challenge for Argentines seeking a quiet moment to talk their problems over with their therapist.
Finding private time for counseling is a problem around the world during the pandemic, but it is particularly acute in Argentina, which has the world’s highest number per capita of psychologists, according to World Health Organization statistics. With 223 per 100,000 residents, that’s more than double the number in Finland and many times more than France, with 48.7 per 100,000, and the U.S., with nearly 30.
The phenomenon is concentrated mostly in the capital, Buenos Aires, where it seems almost everyone has a therapist and weekly counseling sessions are as essential as food shopping or medical checkups. After more than four months of strict quarantine, Porteños, as the city’s residents are known in Argentina, are going to extreme lengths to get in their sessions in as much privacy as possible.
In the chill of the Southern Hemisphere’s fall and winter, Caira, a 46-year-old single mother, lays a sweater or coat on the closed toilet against the cold, puts on another over her pajamas, then sits there for 45 minutes talking to her therapist every Thursday morning.
“It was really strange at first,″ she said. “I would tell my psychologist, ‘I’m literally sitting on the toilet.’”
Fevre, a 37-year-old human resources manager, had to find ways to escape from her apartment and the demands of her infant daughter. When her husband returns from his job at a food-processing factory, she sits in the stairwell or in her car to talk to her psychologist.
“At first I thought, ‘This is like something out of the movies,’ “ she said.
Argentina’s tradition of psychotherapy is rooted in its ties to Europe, which sent millions of immigrants to the country in the late 19th and 20th centuries.
The practice spread throughout Argentina in the 1940s and ’50s. Psychoanalysis was discouraged and persecuted during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship, then flourished again after the country’s return to democracy.
Some Argentines are in therapy for most of their adult life, while others use it to get through a difficult period and then stop. Therapy is affordable for much of the middle- and wealthier classes, often costing less than $30 per session.
Heard says Depp tried to throw her sister down stairs
LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard dismissed accusations Tuesday that she fabricated allegations of domestic violence against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and told a British court that the first time she struck him after years of abuse was to defend her sister from being thrown down the stairs.
Taking to the witness box for a second day during Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid at the High Court in London, the actress faced a barrage of questions over alleged incidents that are central to The Sun’s labeling of Depp in an April 2018 article as a “wife beater.”
She also admitted striking Depp for the first time in March 2015, after years of alleged abuse, to defend her sister, Whitney. When asked whether she had punched Depp “with a closed fist,” Heard conceded she had struck him after he had hit both of them.
“He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs.” she said. Depp dated the top model in the 1990s.
“I will never forget this incident,” she said. “It was the first time after all these years.”
Depp’s counsel, Eleanor Laws, wondered why Heard had not mentioned the Moss allegation previously.
“I’ve not had the liberty of time or space or energy even to list every thought that crossed my mind,” Heard said.
Depp, 57, is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the article. The Hollywood star strongly denies abusing Heard, and claimed in court that she had been violent to him. He was present to hear Heard’s testimony.
His lawyer sought to show inconsistencies in Heard’s allegations, accusing her of weaving a “web of lies” and “making this up as you go along.”
Heard, 34, insisted through the day that she was being truthful.
“I can just tell you after everything I had been through; I had been strangled, punched, sexually assaulted, among other things,” she said.
Breached levees trap thousands in flood in China
BEIJING (AP) — Breached levees have trapped more than 10,000 people in an eastern Chinese town as flooding worsens across much of the country, local authorities said Tuesday.
High waters overcame flood defenses protecting Guzhen, a town in Anhui province, on Sunday, the provincial government said on its official microblog.
Flood waters rose as high as 10 feet, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Wang Qingjun, Guzhen’s Communist Party secretary, as saying.
About 1,500 firefighters were rushed to carry out rescues in the province, where weeks of heavy rains have disrupted the lives of more than 3 million people, Xinhua said.
China’s Meteorological Administration said more heavy rainfall along the Yellow River and Huai River is expected over the next three days.
At least 141 people have died or gone missing in flooding since the beginning of June, with more than 150,000 houses damaged and direct economic losses estimated at about $9 million.
On Sunday, a dam in Anhui was blasted to allow flood waters to flow downriver. The province’s Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River opened its 13 sluice gates on Monday, flooding cropland and forests to prevent more extensive damage down river.
The move forced more than 2,000 people to seek safety in the middle of the night, some loading blankets and furniture onto three-wheel motorcycles..
Built in 1953, the Wangjiaba dam is a key defense against flooding along the Huai and has only opened its sluice gates on 15 occasions, the last time in 2007.
Other parts of Aunhui have also been forced to take extreme measures, with the Liu’an city government reporting that Huai River waters had been directed into seven flood retention areas on Tuesday.
Both the Yangtze, China’s mightiest river, and the Yellow River to the north have become engorged following torrential rains.