Kenyans protest as police accused of killing man
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Residents of a slum in Kenya’s capital have protested the death of a homeless man who they said was killed by police for violating a dusk-to-dawn curfew for the coronavirus.
Hundreds of people in Mathare left their homes and burnt tires on the streets Monday night in the latest outrage over alleged police brutality.
Dominic Njagi said he couldn’t understand why police shot his brother, 51-year-old James Mureithi.
“The pathologist I talked to said my brother was shot twice; one on the legs and the other on the chest,” Njagi told The Associated Press. “The pathologist said the chest wound was at close range.”
He said Mureithi was a university-educated automotive engineer who suffered a mental breakdown after divorcing his wife 10 years ago.
Police did not respond to a request for comment.
UN appeal for urgent Yemen aid falls $1B short
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A United Nations appeal Tuesday for countries to fund emergency aid in Yemen, where more than five years of war have collapsed the country’s health care system, raised $1.35 billion — a billion dollars short of what aid agencies needed.
The amount raised is also half of the $2.6 billion that countries pledged at the same conference last year. It is meant to cover Yemen’s needs through the next six months.
Aid agencies say Yemen is in dire need of assistance as the coronavirus threatens to decimate a health care system already ravaged by civil war.
Saudi Arabia, which co-hosted the U.N. pledging event, said it would pay half a billion dollars in aid for Yemen this year, $300 million of which will be funneled to the U.N. and related aid agencies. It was the largest amount pledged by any country.
The kingdom, which has been at war in Yemen since 2015 against Iran-allied Houthi rebels, hopes to use the event to showcase its role as one of the largest donors of aid to the war-torn country. The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.
Kabul mosque bombed, 2 dead, 2 wounded
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday killing two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader, and wounding two others an official said.
Tariq Arian, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, said the bomb targeted the Wazir Akber Khan Mosque at around 7:25 p.m., when worshippers had gathered for evening prayers. The mosque is located in a high-security diplomatic area near the offices of several international organizations and embassies.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has been active in Kabul in recent weeks and has in the past carried out attacks inside mosques in Afghanistan.
Taliban insurgents have never carried out an attack inside of a mosque.
Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Niazi was one of the two people killed in Tuesday’s attack, Arian said. He was wounded in the explosion and died later at a hospital.