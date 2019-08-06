Troops lock down Kashmir as India votes to strip its statehood status
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that strips statehood from the Indian-administered portion of Muslim-majority Kashmir, which remains under an indefinite security lockdown, actions that archrival Pakistan warned could lead to war.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government submitted the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill for a vote by the lower house of Parliament a day after the surprise measure was introduced alongside a presidential order. That order dissolved a constitutional provision, known as Article 370, which gave Kashmiris exclusive hereditary rights and a separate constitution.
“After five years, seeing development in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) under the leadership of PM Modi, people of the valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370,” Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said just before the bill was passed.
Kashmir is claimed by both India and Pakistan and divided between them. Two of the three wars the nuclear-armed neighbors have fought since their independence from British rule were over Kashmir.
How the 7 million people in the Kashmir Valley were reacting was unclear, because the Indian government shut off most communication with it, including internet, cellphone and landline networks. Thousands of additional troops were deployed to the already heavily militarized region out of fear the government’s steps could spark unrest. Kashmir is India’s only Muslim-majority state and most people there oppose Indian rule.
Indian TV news channels in Srinagar, the main city in India’s portion of Kashmir, showed security personnel including armed soldiers in camouflage standing near barbed wire barricades in the otherwise empty streets.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said Srinagar was “totally peaceful,” the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
Hundreds of people around Pakistan and the portion of Kashmir it controls rallied against Modi, burning him in effigy and torching Indian flags to condemn India’s moves.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an address to Parliament on Tuesday night that he feared the Kashmiri people could attack Indian security forces out of anger and New Delhi could blame Pakistan for it.
“If India attacks us, we will respond,” Khan said. “We will fight until the last drop of blood.”
North Korea says Kim supervised latest rocket launcher test
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Saturday its leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance the country’s ability to strike targets in South Korea and U.S. military bases there.
The report by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea firing projectiles twice into the sea off its eastern coast in its third round of weapons tests in just over a week.
Experts say the North’s increased testing activity is aimed at ramping up pressure on Washington and Seoul over stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States and planned U.S.-South Korea military exercises, and that its weapons displays could intensify in the coming months if progress in talks isn’t made.
North Korea has said Kim supervised the first test of the same rocket artillery system on Wednesday. KCNA said Kim expressed “great satisfaction” over Friday’s tests, which it said confirmed the system’s “altitude control level flight performance, track changing capability, accuracy of hitting a target and warhead explosion power of the guided ordnance rocket.”
The report didn’t include any direct mention of the United States or South Korea.
South Korea’s presidential office had said the U.S. and South Korean militaries shared an assessment that Friday’s launches were likely of short-range ballistic missiles.
South Korea’s military had also concluded the weapons North Korea tested on Wednesday are ballistic missiles and maintained its assessment even after the North described them as a newly developed “large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system.”
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday’s launches were conducted at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. from an eastern coastal area and the projectiles flew 220 kilometers (137 miles). The range would be enough to cover the metropolitan area surrounding Seoul, where about half of South Koreans live, and a major U.S. military base just outside the city.
Bolton warns foreigners that violate Venezuela asset freeze
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton pressed his case Tuesday for sweeping action against Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, warning foreign governments and companies that they could face retaliation in the U.S. if they continue to do business with his socialist administration.
Bolton’s comments came after the White House froze all Venezuelan government assets in the U.S. late Monday, putting the country on a short list of U.S. adversaries, including Cuba, North Korea and Iran that have been targeted by such aggressive financial measures.
“The Maduro regime now joins that exclusive club of rogue states,” Bolton said at a one-day conference in Peru of more than 50 governments aligned against Maduro.
The broad ban blocking companies and individuals from doing business with Maduro’s government and its top supporters took effect immediately and is the first of its kind in the Western Hemisphere since an asset freeze against Gen. Manuel Noriega’s government in Panama and a trade embargo on the Sandinista leadership in Nicaragua in the 1980s.
“We are sending a signal to third parties that want to do business with the Maduro regime: Proceed with extreme caution,” Bolton said. “There is no need to risk your business interests with the United States for the purposes of profiting from a corrupt and dying regime.”
While the order falls short of an outright trade embargo — notably, it spares Venezuela’s still sizable private sector — it represents the most sweeping U.S. action to remove Maduro since the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader in January.
Critically, it also exposes foreign entities doing business with the Maduro government to so-called secondary sanctions in the U.S. — a fact not lost on Maduro’s government as it tries to rally support at home and abroad.
“The U.S. has to understand once and for all that they aren’t the owners of the world,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a statement from Caracas. “Every country that has investments in the U.S. should be very worried because this sets a dangerous precedent against private property.”
As UK-EU relations cool, battle looms to stop Brexit
LONDON (AP) — In Brussels and London, one question is growing louder: Can Boris Johnson be stopped?
Britain’s prime minister says the U.K. is leaving the European Union in less than 90 days, either with a divorce deal, or — it seems increasingly likely — without one. With Britain and the bloc each accusing the other of torpedoing an agreement, pro-EU British lawmakers are gearing up for a last-ditch effort to prevent a no-deal Brexit. But it’s not clear whether Parliament can halt a prime minister who insists the U.K. will leave on Oct. 31 “come what may.”
“In theory it can,” British constitutional expert Vernon Bogdanor told the BBC. “In practice it is very, very difficult.”
By law, Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 when the official countdown period set by EU treaty expires. The original deadline of March 29 was extended twice as British politicians wrangled over departure terms and repeatedly rejected then-Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal with the bloc.
Johnson says he will “strain every sinew” to get a new and improved deal. But he has held no talks with EU leaders, and has made demands the bloc is almost certain to reject. Britain insists the EU must reopen the withdrawal agreement and remove an Irish border provision that is opposed by Brexit-backing British lawmakers. The EU says it will not renegotiate the deal.
The two sides are accusing each other of torpedoing talks. Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of no-deal preparations, said Tuesday he was “deeply saddened” that the EU was “refusing to negotiate with the U.K.” But EU Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said the bloc’s door was open “should the United Kingdom wish to hold talks and clarify its position in more detail.”