15 killed in Iraqi capital as assailants fire live rounds
BAGHDAD (AP) — Gunmen in cars opened fire Friday in Baghdad's Khilani Square. leaving at least 15 people dead and 60 wounded, Iraqi security and medical officials said. At least two of the dead were policemen.
Protesters fearing for their lives ran from the plaza to nearby Tahrir Square and mosques to take cover. It wasn't immediately clear who did the shooting.
The attack came as anti-government demonstrators occupied parts of Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahar bridges in a standoff with security forces. All the bridges lead to or near the heavily-fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government.
"We are under live fire now with electric power cut, the wounded and martyrs are here and the bullets were fired in Sinak Bridge," said one protester, who did not give their name for fear of retaliation.
The attack came a day after a string of suspicious stabbing incidents targeting demonstrators left at least 13 wounded in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Iraq's leaderless protest movement.
Those attacks by unknown perpetrators occurred as demonstrators supporting political parties and Iran-backed militias withdrew from the Square . The incidents Thursday fueled paranoia among protesters, who immediately implemented self security measures to uncover saboteurs within the square.
US envoy: US has `other tools' if Iran's bad actions go on
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft warned Iran on Friday that the Trump administration will keep up its maximum pressure campaign and use "other tools" if Tehran continues its "malicious behavior."
Craft also told her first press conference since arriving at the United Nations in September that all 15 members of the U.N. Security Council are united in their concern about any more ballistic missile launches by North Korea, saying there have been 13 launches since May and Pyongyang's actions are a serious global issue.
North Korea has ramped up its missile tests in recent months, and experts say the launches are likely to continue as a way to pressure Washington into meeting Pyongyang's demand for new proposals to revive nuclear diplomacy by leader Kim Jong Un's deadline at the end of December.
The United States holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council in December and on Thursday Craft arranged for members to have lunch with President Donald Trump at the White House, which she said was relaxed, "very constructive," covered many important issues including North Korea, and ran over by an hour. She is also taking members to her native Kentucky for the weekend of Dec. 13-15 and to a Brooklyn restaurant that trains refugees and trafficking victims on Dec. 9 along with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Abandoned baby giraffe befriended by dog in Africa dies
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A baby giraffe that was befriended by a dog after he was abandoned in the wild has died, a South African animal orphanage said Friday. "Our team is heartbroken," the orphanage said.
Jazz the giraffe collapsed after hemorrhaging in the brain, The Rhino Orphanage said in a Facebook post. "The last two days before we lost him, Jazz started looking unstable on his legs and very dull, almost like he wasn't registering everything," it said. "He suddenly collapsed and we could see blood starting to pool back into his eyes."
Resident watchdog Hunter seemed to realize something was wrong and didn't leave the baby giraffe's side, and was there when he died, the orphanage said. The dog then sat in front of the empty room for hours before going to its carers "for comfort."
Orphanage staff had expected this to happen, assuming that the mother giraffe had abandoned the baby for a reason, Arrie van Deventer, the orphanage's founder, told The Associated Press.
"So we finally know that Jazz didn't have a bad giraffe mother that left him," the orphanage's statement said. "She just knew. ... But we still have to try every single time (to help) no matter how hard it is."
The baby giraffe had arrived a few weeks ago, just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.
Mexicans fleeing violence form new encampment on border
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — An exodus of migrants fleeing drug cartel violence and corruption in Mexico has mired hundreds of immigrants in ramshackle tent camps across the border from El Paso and brought new chaos to a system of wait lists for asylum seekers to get into the U.S.
Migrant tent camps have been growing in size at several border crossings in Ciudad Juarez, driven by a surge in asylum seekers from regions in southern Mexico gripped by cartel violence.
One camp in Juarez is populated by about 250 Mexican asylum seekers, who are living in increasingly cold conditions as they wait for U.S. authorities to let them in to the country.
They are among thousands of immigrants along the border waiting in Mexican cities, often for several months at a time under daily quotas set by Customs and Border Protection officials that govern how many people get to request asylum at each location.
The wait lists are typically run by local Mexican officials and organizations in consultation with the U.S. government, but the Mexican immigrants rejected the lists in Juarez and opted to organize their own system at each port of entry. Officials in both countries agreed that Mexican immigrants should have their own waiting list and not one managed by government authorities in Mexico because many of them are fleeing corrupt government authorities in Mexico.
"American officials told us you know what, we can't deny Mexicans entry. In the end it's the country that they're fleeing," said Enrique Valenzuela, director of Ciudad Juarez's Centro de Atención a Migrantes.
The latest developments in Ciudad Juarez appear to be the first time that CBP has honored multiple lists in a single city, spawning a new level of confusion and competing camps with hundreds of Mexicans at each one as temperatures fall below freezing. Critics of President Donald Trump's immigration policies have condemned the wait list system and a separate program, known as Remain in Mexico, that has sent tens of thousands of migrants back in Mexico as their immigration court cases to play out.
Customs and Border Protection officials say they have no role in operating the lists and are merely performing "queue management" at border crossings based on capacity to process asylum seekers.