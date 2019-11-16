Bolivia could 'spin out of control'

Police detain backers of former President Evo Morales on the outskirts of Cochabamba, Bolivia, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Officials now say at least eight people died when Bolivian security forces fired on Morales supporters the day before, in Sacaba. The U.N. human rights chief says she's worried that Bolivia could "spin out of control" as the interim government tries to restore stability following the resignation of the former president in an election dispute.