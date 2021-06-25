Mexico reopens hospital space as virus surges
MEXICO CITY (AP) — After months of closing temporary hospital spaces as the coronavirus pandemic receded, Mexico announced Friday it will re-open two temporary wards to handle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
The Mexican Social Security Institute said the two temporary 30- and 40-bed wards will be opened in covered areas in parking lots of hospitals in the state of Baja California Sur.
Like the Caribbean cost state of Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur is heavily dependent on tourism and both states have registered increases in case numbers.
Nationwide, coronavirus cases have rebounded by 14% compared to last week, after months of declines.
Hospital occupancy nationwide remains at about 17% of capacity, but in some states it has risen to worrisome levels.
Mexico has recorded over 232,300 test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths, but the government’s own estimates put the real toll at around 360,000.
Helicopter with Colombian pres. attacked; all safe
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Iván Duque said Friday that a helicopter carrying him and several senior officials came under fire in the southern Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela, in a rare instance of a direct attack on a presidential aircraft.
Duque said everyone on board the helicopter was safe, including himself, Defense Minister Diego Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and the governor of Norte de Santander state, Silvano Serrano. They had just attended an event titled “Peace with Legality, the Sustainable Catatumbo chapter.”
“I want to inform the country that after fulfilling a commitment in Sardinata, in Catatumbo approaching the city of Cúcuta, the presidential helicopter was the victim of an attack,” the president said in a statement.
He said the helicopter’s equipment and capabilities “prevented something lethal from happening.” A video released by the presidency showed several bullet holes in the Colombian air force helicopter.
Duque did not provide the time of the attack or say who he believed carried it out, but several armed groups are known to operate in the area.
German soldiers wounded in attack on mission
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister said on Friday that 12 German troops and a soldier from another country were wounded following an attack on soldiers taking part in a United Nations mission in Mali.
The U.N. mission in the country, MINUSMA, had earlier said that 15 peacekeepers were wounded when a temporary operational base in the Gao region was targeted with a vehicle bomb.
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said three of the soldiers were seriously wounded. She told reporters in Bonn, Germany that two soldiers were in a stable condition while the third was still undergoing surgery.
All of the wounded soldiers were flown by helicopter to Gao, where they were being treated at German, French and Chinese medical facilities, the minister said.
A German medevac plane will fly to Gao overnight to bring the wounded soldiers back to Germany on Saturday, said Kramp-Karrenbauer.
Germany has hundreds of troops taking part in U.N. stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African nation.
Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.
Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation in 2013. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.
The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.