Women fears a return to ‘dark days’ amid sweep
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — It was early evening and Zahra, her mother and three sisters were on their way to dinner at another sister’s home when they saw people running and heard gunshots on the street.
“The Taliban are here!” people screamed.
In just a few minutes, everything changed for the 26-year-old resident of Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city.
Zahra grew up in a mostly Taliban-free Afghanistan, where women dared to dream of careers and girls got an education. For the past five years, she has been working with local nonprofit organizations to raise awareness for women and press for gender equality.
Her dreams and ambitions came crashing down Thursday evening as the Taliban swept into the city, planting their white flags emblazoned with an Islamic proclamation of faith in a central square as people on motorcycles and in cars rushed to their homes.
Fred may regain tropical storm status near Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical depression Fred was moving along Cuba’s northern coast and could regain tropical storm status as it pulls away from the island on Friday, ahead of its projected track towards the Florida Keys on Saturday and southwest Florida on Sunday, forecasters said.
Meanwhile, still east of the Caribbean Sea, forecasters were watching a tropical depression that they said would likely become Grace, the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat, Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, and St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba, where the main threats were rain and flooding. A tropical storm warning was issued Friday morning for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay, and a watch was in place for southwest Florida.
Forecasters said little change in strength was expected in coming hours, though Fred could regain tropical storm status again on Saturday.
The hurricane center said 3 to 7 inches of rain were expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday, with isolated maximums of 10 inches.
No evacuations are planned for tourists or residents in Monroe County, Keys officials said Friday. The county’s emergency management officials are advising people in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels and mobile homes to seek shelter in a safe structure during the storm.
Once a tropical storm, Fred weakened back to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.
Fred’s center was about 175 miles southeast of Key West, Florida and about 45 miles west of Caibarien, Cuba. It was still headed west-northwest at 12 mph.
The system was expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain across the Dominican Republic and the western Bahamas, as well as 1 to 3 inches over Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, the eastern Bahamas, and Cuba.
Haitian judge overseeing Moïse case withdraws
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The Haitian judge assigned to oversee the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has withdrawn from the case citing personal reasons, a decision that might delay the much-anticipated probe.
Judge Mathieu Chanlatte, who was named to oversee the case less than a week ago, announced his decision in a letter, the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, said on Friday.
Saint-Vil told The Associated Press he will choose a judge to replace Chanlatte in the coming days, likely early next week.
Chanlatte did not elaborate on why he had decided to withdraw from the case besides citing personal reasons. He left the post a day after one of his assistants, Ernst Lafortune, died under unclear circumstances.
Several days ago, court clerks investigating Moïse’s death told the AP they had gone into hiding after being threatened with death if they didn’t change some names and statements in their reports.
The National Association of Haitian Legal Clerks said Thursday in a press release that Ernst Lafortune, a clerk working for Chanlatte, died and it asked for an investigation to clarify the circumstances.
Moïse was killed on July 7, when armed men raided his private home. His wife, Martine Moïse, was seriously wounded but is recovering.
Police have arrested more than 40 suspects, but there’s still no clarity about who was behind the plot to kill him. Among the detainees are 18 former Colombian soldiers and 20 Haitian police officers.