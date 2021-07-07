Fiery explosion erupts on ship at major global port
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fiery explosion erupted on a container ship anchored in Dubai at one of the world’s largest ports late Wednesday, authorities said, sending tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.
The blaze sent up giant orange flames on a vessel at the crucial Jebel Ali Port, the busiest in the Middle East that sits on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula.
The combustion unleashed a shock wave through the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods as far as 15 miles away from the port. Panicked residents filmed from their high-rises as a fiery ball illuminated the night sky. The blast was powerful enough to be seen from space by satellite.
There were no immediate reports of casualties at the port, which is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside the U.S.
Some 2 1/2 hours after the blast, Dubai’s civil defense teams said they had brought the fire under control and started the “cooling process.” Authorities posted footage on social media of firefighters dousing giant shipping containers. The glow of the blaze remained visible in the background as civil defense crews worked to contain the fire.
South Africa’s former-leader turns himself in
NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself over to police early Thursday to begin serving a 15-month prison term.
Just minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him, Zuma left his Nkandla home in a convoy of vehicles. Zuma handed himself over to authorities to obey the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, that he should serve a prison term for contempt.
“President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal province),” said a tweet posted by the Zuma Foundation.
Soon after South Africa’s police confirmed that Zuma was in their custody.
Zuma’s imprisonment comes after a week of rising tensions over his sentence.
US concerned by nationalistic energy policy
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. trade representative said Wednesday that she has raised the concerns about Mexico’s energy policies that favor state-owned Mexican companies.
Katherine Tai spoke following meetings with Mexico’s economy secretary and Canada’s top international trade official to mark the first year of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
Tai said that “we are raising our concerns” about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s energy sector policies.
López Obrador has launched a nationalistic campaign to end gasoline imports and stop or reduce exports of crude oil.
His pet projects include building oil refineries in Mexico, and he has also tried to rein in foreign companies that built wind and solar farms to produce electricity in Mexico. He has also put on hold long-anticipated bidding on oil exploration contracts.
López Obrador pushed through a law earlier this year that will allow the government to seize private gas stations in case of “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the economy” and give them to the state-owed oil company to run.
López Obrador says the law is meant to combat contraband gasoline imports, because he claims private imports of gasoline — which he dislikes on ideological grounds — often don’t pay taxes.
Judges in Mexico have granted injunctions against some of the president’s measures.
High court voids limit in rape case abortions
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law limiting legal abortions for rape victims to the first trimester of a pregnancy is unconstitutional.
The ruling involved a law in the southern state of Chiapas, where a doctor cited the statute in denying a rape victim an abortion because too much time had passed. The court said the law unfairly denied the right to dignity and free choice for the woman, who has severe cerebral palsy who was under age at the time of the rape..
All but two of Mexico’s 32 states allow abortion in rape cases, but some impose limits.
The decision came one day after legalized, first-trimester abortion went into effect the central state of Hidalgo, only the third state — along with Mexico City and Oaxaca — to allow it.
Mexico asks US retailer to stop copying design
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Institute of Indigenous Peoples called on the U.S. retailer Anthropologie on Wednesday to stop copying a design used by the Mixe Indigenous community.
The institute said in a statement that Anthropologie’s “Marka embroidered shorts” copy a Mixe embroidery design from the poor village of Tlahuitoltepec, which is in the hills east of the capital of Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca.
The shorts bear a pattern of blue flowers that the villagers say copies a traditional blouse design. The institute said the Mixes did not give permission for their design to be used, and called on Anthropologie to stop selling the shorts.
Anthropologie’s parent, Urban Outfitters Inc., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.