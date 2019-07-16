US fears Irans’ seizure of UAE-based tanker in Strait of Hormuz
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A small oil tanker from the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz entered Iranian waters and turned off its tracker two days ago, leading the U.S. to suspect Iran seized the vessel amid heightened tensions in the region, an American defense official said Tuesday.
Iran offered no immediate comment on what happened to the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Riah late Saturday night, though an Emirati official acknowledged the vessel sent out no distress call. Oil tankers previously have been targeted in the wider region amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.
The concern about the Riah comes as Iran continues its own high-pressure campaign over its nuclear program after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord over a year ago.
Recently, Iran has inched its uranium production and enrichment over the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal, trying to put more pressure on Europe to offer it better terms and allow it to sell its crude oil abroad.
However, those tensions also have seen the U.S. send thousands of additional troops, nuclear-capable B-52 bombers and advanced fighter jets into the Mideast. Mysterious attacks on oil tankers and Iran shooting down a U.S. military surveillance drone has added to the fears of an armed conflict breaking out.
Hong Kong protests expand to oppose China, with no end near
HONG KONG (AP) — Colin Wong has come to know the sting of pepper spray well.
After more than a month of demonstrations in Hong Kong’s sweltering heat, memories of the burning sensation are a constant reminder of what protesters call an excessive use of force by police. Each time he felt the now-familiar sting, Wong, 18, was more determined to not back down.
What began as a protest against an extradition bill has ballooned into a fundamental challenge to the way Hong Kong is governed — and the role of the Chinese government in the city’s affairs. “Hong Kong is not China” has become a refrain of the movement in what is a Chinese territory, but with its own laws and a separate legal system under a “one country, two systems” framework.
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Hong Kong in three marches last month to oppose the extradition legislation, which would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China, where critics fear they would face opaque charges and unfair trials.
In recent weeks, the demonstrations have also included two smaller protests led by nativist-leaning groups against an influx of mainland Chinese into the city of 7.4 million people. All of it traces back to an underlying mistrust of the Hong Kong and Beijing authorities, which fuels calls for a more responsive government that protesters believe democracy would bring.
Greece: Suspect charged for US scientist’s murder in Crete
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 27-year-old man was charged with murder and rape Tuesday in the killing of an American scientist who disappeared on the Greek island of Crete and whose body was found in a tunnel formerly used as a storage site during World War II.
Crete police said a Greek man from the island confessed to the “violent criminal act,” telling investigators he struck Suzanne Eaton with his car and abducted her “motivated by the intention to commit sexual assault,” Crete police spokeswoman Eleni Papathanasiou said.
Eaton, 59, went missing on July 2 while attending a scientific conference in Crete. Relatives said she had gone for a hike. Her body was found six days later after an extensive search.
The suspect remains in police custody and will appear in court before being placed in pre-trial detention, court officials said. He has not been publicly named in accordance with Greek law.
Papathanasiou said a coroner determined Eaton had “many broken ribs, and facial bones, and multiple injuries to both hands” and died from asphyxiation on the day of her disappearance.
The suspect said he hit Eaton twice to stop her, the police spokeswoman said.
North Korea suggests it might lift weapons test moratorium
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday suggested it might call off its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests because of summertime U.S.-South Korean military drills that the North calls preparation for an eventual invasion.
The statement by the North’s Foreign Ministry comes during a general deadlock in nuclear talks, but after an extraordinary meeting of the U.S. and North Korean leaders at the Korean border that raised hopes that negotiations would soon resume.
The comments ramp up pressure on the United States ahead of any new talks.
North Korea has had longstanding antipathy toward U.S.-South Korean military cooperation, which the allies call defensive and routine but the North sees as hostile.
At the dramatic June 30 meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump crossed the border dividing the North and South, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korean territory. The leaders agreed in closed-door talks to resume nuclear diplomacy that had been stalled since their failed second summit in Vietnam in February.
Despite the seeming mini-breakthrough, there has been little public progress since. North Korea wants widespread relief from harsh U.S.-led sanctions in return for pledging to give up parts of its weapons program, but the United States is demanding greater steps toward disarmament before it agrees to relinquish the leverage provided by the sanctions.
Top French minister resigns over alleged lavish lifestyle
PARIS (AP) — The No. 2 official in the French government resigned Tuesday following media reports that he has been living a lavish lifestyle at taxpayer expense, including hosting lobster and Champagne soirees and ordering up exorbitant renovations of his ministerial apartment.
With the French yellow vest backlash against the elite political system still fresh in the public mind, support for Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy ebbed as new stories emerged.
He said on his verified Facebook page that he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe “to defend myself” and to protect his family. Before the day was over, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne was named to replace Rugy, the Presidential Elysee Palace announced.
Rugy said he filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday morning over the “media attacks” that forced him to step down from his post, which is second in the Cabinet after the prime minister.
Rugy has been the object of criticism in the week since investigative news site Mediapart reported that he and his wife hosted lavish dinners for friends while he served as president of the lower house of parliament.
After his appointment in September as ecology minister, Rugy reportedly spent some 60,000 euros ($68,000) to refurbish his government apartment. He fired his top aide after Mediapart reported she kept a public rent-controlled apartment vacant, rather than using it as a primary residence as required. Then Mediapart reported that Rugy had done the same thing.