Editors arrested under Hong Kong security law
HONG KONG (AP) — Five editors and executives at pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were arrested Thursday under Hong Kong’s national security law, its stock was halted and police were searching its offices in moves raising concerns about the media’s future in the city.
Apple Daily is known for its strong pro-democracy stance and often criticizes and condemns the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening control over the city.
Hong Kong authorities have been intensifying a crackdown on dissent following months of mass anti-government protests in 2019.
Apple Daily’s chief editor Ryan Law, Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, the publisher’s chief operating officer and two other editors were arrested, according to Apple Daily, the South China Morning Post and other local media.
The government said security police had arrested five directors of a company for “suspected contravention” of the national security law.
The four men and one woman aged between 47 and 63 were arrested on suspicion of collusion with a “foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” according to the statement, which did not name those arrested.
More than 200 police officers were involved in the search of Apple Daily’s offices, and the government said a warrant was obtained to look for evidence of a suspected violation of the national security law.
Trading in the shares of Next Digital was halted Thursday morning, according to a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange. No reason was given for the halt.
When Hong Kong was handed over to China by the British in 1997, Beijing had promised that the territory that it could retain its freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years.
Critics now say that those freedoms are diminishing as China tightens its grip over the territory, following the implementation of a sweeping national security law which outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion. The law has been used to arrest over a hundred pro-democracy figures since it was first implemented in June last year.
The arrests of the paper’s editors have also sparked concerns about the future of Hong Kong’s press freedom. It is the second time that Hong Kong’s police force have conducted an operation on Apple Daily, with police arresting founder Jimmy Lai and other executives last year on suspicion of national security law violations or fraud.
Lai is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence for his role in unauthorized assemblies in 2019, during a period when Hong Kong saw massive anti-government protests. Last month, authorities froze Lai’s assets and shares in Next Digital.
Puerto Rico power outage hits more than 190K
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A sudden power failure left some 190,000 clients in the dark across Puerto Rico late Wednesday, enraging many who were recovering from a massive outage that hit the U.S. territory just days ago.
Luma Energy, a private company that took over the island’s power transmission and distribution system on June 1, said three units were knocked offline for reasons not immediately known.
The latest outage unleashed a flood of complaints on social media as anger spread among thousands of people who were forced to throw out food and refrigerated medication including insulin in recent days. Some also complained about damaged appliances as lights flickered on and off since Friday’s outage that left 900,000 people in the dark.
Wednesday’s outage came just hours after Luma warned that services would be interrupted nightly for the next three days given pre-scheduled maintenance at one plant and interruptions in the generation of power run by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority. The most recent outage is not related to the upcoming interruptions in service, Luma said.
It’s the latest challenge to hit a company that has come under scrutiny amid high expectations that it would immediately solve problems despite having to rely on aging infrastructure and a fragile power grid that has not been strengthened since Hurricane Maria razed it in 2017 as a Category 4 storm, leaving some clients without power for up to a year.
Victoria Pérez, who lives in the capital of San Juan, said power in her neighborhood usually goes out two to three times a week, but that the outages have recently worsened. She and her family had already spent two days without electricity when Friday’s massive outage hit, adding that they have had to adjust their budget and buy gasoline to keep their generator going.
“These days it’s been running like it’s Maria all over again,” she said. “The entire neighborhood is noisy.”
The outages have been so constant lately that several mayors have declared states of emergency and handed out generators and ice to those most in need, as well as hired private crews to restore power after saying that Luma informed them they lacked enough brigades.
Earlier Wednesday, Luma said it was still investigating what caused a large fire at a main substation that led to Friday’s outage, adding that the investigation won’t be finalized for another four to six weeks.
Junta troops burn Myanmar village in escalation
BANGKOK (AP) — Government troops have burned most of a village in Myanmar’s heartland, a resident said Wednesday, confirming reports by independent media and on social networks. The action appeared to be an attempt to suppress resistance against the ruling military junta.
The attack is the latest example of how violence has become endemic in much of Myanmar as the junta tries to subdue an incipient nationwide insurrection. After the army seized power in February, overthrowing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, a nonviolent civil disobedience movement arose to challenge military rule, but the junta’s attempt to repress it with deadly force fueled rather than quelled resistance.
Photos and videos of devastated Kinma village in Magway region that circulated widely on social media showed much of the village flattened by fire and the charred bodies of farm animals. One report said the village had about 1,000 residents.
A villager contacted by phone said only 10 of 237 houses were left standing. The villager, who asked that his name not be used because of fear of government reprisals, said most residents had already fled when soldiers firing guns entered the village shortly before noon on Tuesday.
He said he believed the troops were searching for members of a village defense force that had been established to protect against the junta’s troops and police. Most such local forces are very lightly armed with homemade hunting rifles.
The village defense force warned residents before the troops arrived, so only four or five people were left in the village when they began searching houses in the afternoon. When they found nothing, they began setting the homes on fire, he said.
“There are some forests just nearby our village. Most of us fled into the forests,” he said.
The villager said he believed there were three casualties, a boy who was a goat herder who was shot in the thigh, and an elderly couple who were unable to flee. He believed the couple had died but several media reports said they were missing.
Asked if he planned to go back to the village, he said: “No, we dare not to. We think it isn’t over. We will shift to other villages. Even if we go back to our village, there is no place to stay because everything is burnt.”
Village defense forces are committed to forming a future opposition federal army, and some have allied themselves with ethnic minority groups in border areas that have been fighting for decades for autonomy from the central government.
Most of the fiercest fighting takes place in the border regions, where government forces are deployed in areas controlled by ethnic groups such as the Chin in the west, the Kachin in the north and the Karenni in the east.