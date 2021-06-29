Tigray fighters in Ethiopia reject a cease-fire
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The fighters now retaking parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region will pursue soldiers from neighboring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian forces to Addis Ababa ”if that’s what it takes” to weaken their military powers, their spokesman said Tuesday, as a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians looked certain to continue.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Getachew Reda said that “we’ll stop at nothing to liberate every square inch” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, nearly eight months after fighting erupted between the Tigray forces and Ethiopian soldiers backed by Eritrea.
He rejected the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia’s government declared Monday as a “sick joke” and accused Ethiopia of long denying humanitarian aid to the Tigrayans it now “pretends to care about.” Ethiopia declared the unilateral cease-fire as its soldiers and hand-picked regional interim administration fled the Tigray regional capital following some of the fiercest fighting of the war.
“We want to stop the war as quickly as we can,” the Tigray spokesman said.
But he said liberating the region is not just about territory. “If there is still a menace next door,” whether it be in Eritrea, “extremists” from the neighboring Amhara region who have occupied western Tigray or Ethiopian forces, it’s about assuring Tigrayans’ security, he said.
Ferry sinks in rough seas leaving 6 dead
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers searched into the night Tuesday for three missing people after a ferry sank with more than 50 people onboard in rough seas near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, killing at least six people, officials said.
The ferry, the KMP Yunice, sank about half an hour after leaving East Java’s Ketapang port, Bali Search and Rescue Agency chief Gede Darmada said. It was bound for Bali’s Gilimanuk port, a 30-mile trip, with 41 passengers and 12 crew members.
He said 44 people, many unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, were rescued and at least six bodies were recovered.
Rescuers were battling waves up to 13 feet high in darkness to search for the missing people.
Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, with weak enforcement of safety regulations often to blame.
In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.
In one of the country’s worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.
Russian cargo ship lifts off for Space Station
MOSCOW (AP) — An uncrewed Russian cargo ship blasted off Wednesday on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.
The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 4:27 a.m. (23:27 GMT Tuesday).
It’s scheduled to dock at the station two days later, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for its seven residents.
The orbiting outpost is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Russians Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide; and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.