Canadian Indigenous group says graves found at new site
CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) — A Canadian Indigenous group said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former Catholic Church-run residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families.
The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook, British Columbia follows reports of similar findings at two other such church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies. Cranbrook is 524 miles (843 kilometers) east of Vancouver.
The Lower Kootenay Band said in a news release that it began using the technology last year to search the site close to the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s. It said the search found the remains in unmarked graves, some about 3 feet deep.
It’s believed the remains are those of people from the bands of the Ktunaxa nation, which includes the Lower Kootenay Band, and other neighboring First Nation communities.
Chief Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band, which is also a member of the Ktunaxa Nation, called the discovery “deeply personal” since he had relatives attend the school.
$40 billion pledged at Paris conference for gender equality
PARIS (AP) — World leaders, philanthropists and organizations have pledged at least $40 billion at an international conference in Paris to boost gender equality, as women and girls worldwide have been deeply affected by the consequences of the pandemic.
U.N. Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka welcomed the pledges at the three-day Generation Equality Forum that started Wednesday.
The summit “is about change. It is about moving from making promises to telling us what you are going to do for the situation of women to change,” she said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said that over the past year and half, an extra 47 million women fell into poverty amid the pandemic, and millions of others were deprived of treatment, contraception and the possibility of choosing for themselves. “While they were on the frontline of the fight against COVID, women are the first victims of this health crisis,” he said.
The conference aims at tackling and funding all issues that impede women’s rights — forced marriage, gender-based violence, leaving school, work inequality, losing out on innovation and technology — and ensuring their sexual and reproductive rights and health.
Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation announced it will spend $2.1 billion in the next five years on health and family planning programs, economic empowerment projects and other initiatives.
The Ford Foundation announced a $420 million investment to tackle threats to women’s rights caused by COVID-19. The World Bank committed to funding programs in 12 African states.
The conference, co-organized by the U.N., France and Mexico, is mostly held virtually, but some heads of state, U.N. officials and women’s right activists were also attending in person in Paris.
Activists, journalists included in Myanmar prisoner release
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s government began releasing about 2,300 prisoners on Wednesday, including activists who were detained for protesting against the military’s seizure of power in February and journalists who reported on the protests, officials said.
Buses took prisoners out of Yangon’s Insein Prison, where friends and families of detainees had waited since morning for the announced releases. It is standard practice to take freed prisoners to the police stations where they were originally booked to complete the processing for their freedom.
Zaw Zaw, head of the Yangon Region’s Prison Department, confirmed that more than 720 people were released from the prison, which for decades has been the main facility for political prisoners.
According to official announcements on state media, most if not all of the freed detainees faced charges related to the protests, including Section 505(a) of Myanmar’s penal code, which makes it a crime to spread comments that create public unrest or fear or spread false news, and carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.
It appeared, however, that an unknown number of people held on that charge might still be detained. Complete information was not available and the releases are expected to take place over several days.
State television reported on releases in the city of Mandalay and Naypyitaw, the capital, in addition to Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Local media in more remote areas reported releases as well, including in Myitkyina in the northern state of Kachin, Lashio in Shan state in the east, and Hakha in Chin state in the west, a hotbed of opposition to military rule.
Tan Zar Oo, a lawyer who with her colleagues represents political detainees and journalists, said about half of the 100 people whose cases they handle, including journalists arrested as long as four months ago, were released Wednesday.
A statement from the military said 2,296 prisoners were being released. Deputy Information Minister Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun earlier told China’s Xinhua news agency that the released detainees were “those are who took part in the protests but did not take part in the violence, who did not commit crimes and did not lead the riots.”
UN war crimes court convicts 2 Serbs over Bosnia atrocities
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court on Wednesday convicted two former allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic of aiding and abetting crimes committed by Serb paramilitaries in a Bosnian town in 1992.
It is the first time that Serbian officials have been convicted by a U.N. court of involvement in crimes in Bosnia.
However, the court said there was not sufficient evidence to convict them of similar crimes committed in other towns and villages in Bosnia and Croatia as the former Yugoslavia violently disintegrated in the early 1990s.
Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were convicted of aiding and abetting the crimes of murder, deportation, forcible transfer and persecution in the town of Bosanski Samac, and each was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment. The judgment can be appealed.
Stanisic is a former head of Serbia’s State Security Service, and Simatovic was a senior intelligence operative with the service.
“The trial chamber is satisfied that the accused provided practical assistance which had a substantial effect on the commission of the crimes of murder, forcible displacement and persecution committed in Bosanski Samac and were aware that their acts assisted in their commission,” Presiding Judge Burton Hall said.
Hall said that Serb forces and paramilitaries took over the town in northern Bosnia in April 1992.
“Numerous crimes were committed against the non-Serb population ... including looting, rape and the destruction of religious buildings and cultural monuments,” Hall said. Local Bosnian Croats and Muslims were forced into detention centers where they were held in inhumane conditions, tortured and killed, he added.