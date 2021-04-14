Reschedule 2020 Olympics are 100 days away

From left, Japan Olympic Committee president Yasuhiro Yamashita, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Vice-president Toshiaki Endo, Ryoichi Ishikawa, Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly president, and Kunihiko Koyama, chairperson of special committee on measures to promote The Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, pose with the unveiled statues of Miraitowa, left, and Someity, official mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)