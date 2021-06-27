Using puppets to preach

Catholic Priest Carlos Cardona delivers his homily during Mass, next to one of his puppets of Saint Judas Thaddeus, at the Saint Judas Thaddeus church in Huixquilucan, Mexico City, Sunday, June 27, 2021. For the last 21 years, Father Cardona has been using puppets to help bring in more children to Sunday services. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)