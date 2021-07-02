PM denounces church burnings and vandalism
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches that has followed discovery of unmarked graves and former schools for Indigenous children.
Several Catholic churches have recently been vandalized or damaged in fires following the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves at the sites of three former residential schools run by the church in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that generations of Indigenous children had been forced to attend .
The nation also saw a series of attacks Thursday — Canada Day — on statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and other historical figures.
Trudeau, himself a Catholic, said he understands the anger many people feel toward the federal government and Catholic church. The government has apologized for the schools and Trudeau has called on Pope Francis, too, to make a formal apology.
“It’s real and it is fully understandable given the shameful history we are all become more aware of,” he told a news conference.
Thai virus surge prompts concern over ICU, vaccine
BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand reported over 6,200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, setting a record for a third straight day, as concerns mounted over shortages of treatment facilities and vaccine supplies.
Officials also reported 41 deaths, bringing the total to 2,181.
Around 90% of Thailand’s over 271,000 reported coronavirus cases and 95% of the deaths have been recorded during a surge that began in early April. There were 992 deaths in June, more than 15 times Thailand’s total for all of 2020.
The number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators has risen nationwide over the past two weeks.
The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said 39% of the new cases reported were in Bangkok, 25% in neighboring provinces and 36% in the other 71 provinces. Center deputy spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan said Bangkok authorities must urgently set up isolation stations to separate infected people in their local communities and add beds for treatment of serious cases.
Critics since the beginning of the year have charged that the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has failed to secure timely and adequate vaccine supplies, and efforts to obtain more have proceeded slowly.
Experts at a Health Ministry briefing on Friday painted a grim picture of how to prioritize who gets vaccinated.
Epidemiologist Kamnuan Ungchoosak said the arrival of the delta variant of the virus, believed to be more contagious, could push the number of deaths up to 1,400 in July and more in coming months.
He said 80% of the deaths are among the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and if they are vaccinated it could significantly reduce the death rate while also lowering the demand for ICU beds. Around 10% of elderly and infirm patients die, while the rate for those age 20-40 is less than 0.1%, he said.
But at the same time, significant outbreaks are occurring among other groups, including people in construction worker camps and restaurant workers, who also need to be vaccinated, he said.
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it blew off roofs, snapped trees and destroyed crops in the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses and airports. It appeared headed eventually in the general direction of Florida.
The Category 1 storm is the first hurricane to hit Barbados in more than 60 years, unleashing heavy rains and winds on the island and then on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are struggling to recover from recent massive volcanic eruptions.
Elsa was centered about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“That level of sustained wind can blow down a lot of buildings and cause a lot of damage,” said St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. “I am pleading with you. Let us not take this hurricane lightly. This is not the time to play the fool.”
The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.
Authorities in Barbados said they received calls about families trapped in their homes, collapsed houses and power and water outages, but no reports of serious injuries or deaths. Wilfred Abrahams, minister of home affairs, information and public affairs, urged people to open their homes to those in need.
“We are getting a lot of reports of damage,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials in St. Lucia said that 90% of power customers were without electricity at the height of the storm. Landslides, flooding and damaged homes also were reported.
Canada hunts for survivors of fire in small town
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Officials on Friday hunted for any missing residents of a British Columbia town destroyed by wildfire as the Canadian province’s chief coroner said reports suggest two people have died as a result of blaze.
Lisa Lapointe told a news conference Friday that a team is standing by to conduct an investigation in order to confirm the deaths, but it’s not yet safe to enter the area.
The roughly 1,000 residents of Lytton had to abandon their homes with just a few minutes notice Wednesday evening after suffering the previous day under a record high of 121.2 Fahrenheit.
Officials said it was unclear whether anyone remained in the village 95 miles northeast of Vancouver due to a lack of cell service and because it wasn’t safe to enter most of the area.
“We do know there are some people who are unaccounted for,” said Mike Farnworth, the province’s public safety minister, though he said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Red Cross were working to locate people.
Those who escaped the fire scattered to evacuation centers across the province.
Tony Sam said it was “chaotic” driving through thick smoke to Meritt, B.C., about 36 miles southeast of Lytton.
“You could barely see driving through the smoke,” he told Global TV.
Both his house and his mother’s home were destroyed.
“It’s gone,” he said. “Nothing left of it.”
Noeleen McQuary-Budde didn’t even have time to grab her shoes before piling into a truck with her husband an 11 other people to escape the flames.
“The whole village of Lytton went up in I would say 10 minutes,” she said. “We were watching it burn and just thanking Creator that we got out.”
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged that the federal government will “help rebuild and help people come through this.”
Trudeau said he had spoken with British Columbia Premier John Horgan and John Haugen, acting chief of the of Lytton First Nation and planned to convene an emergency response group.
Another wildfire threat at Kamloops, 220 miles northeast of Vancouver, forced an evacuation of about 200 people Thursday night, but officials said they could return Friday.
Kamloops also recorded a record his temperature this week of 117 Fahrenheit, but it had cooled down to around 90 on Friday.
“I can’t imagine what the firefighters are going through working in these conditions,” said Noelle Kekula, a fire information officer for the British Columbia Wildfire Service. “We are up for a real battle.”
The Wildfire Service said at least 106 fires were burning across the province, including dozens that started within just the past two days.