UN urges Israel to halt building of settlements
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations on Thursday accused Israel of flagrantly violating international law by expanding settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, saying settlements are illegal and urging the country’s new government to halt their enlargement immediately.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland reported on implementation of a 2016 Security Council resolution that declared settlements have “no legal validity.” It demanded a halt to their expansion in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, lands the Palestinians want to include in a future state.
Wennesland said in a briefing to the council on Guterres’ 12-page report that he was “deeply troubled” by Israel’s approval of a plan to add 540 housing units to the Har Homa settlement in east Jerusalem as well as the establishment of settlement outposts. He said that is “illegal also under Israeli law.”
“I again underscore, in no uncertain terms, that Israeli settlements constitute a flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law,” the U.N. envoy said. “They are a major obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.”
“The advancement of all settlement activity must cease immediately,” Wennesland said.
Israel disputes its settlements are illegal.
4 more suspects held in Mexico border attack
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities said Thursday they have arrested four more suspects in the weekend shootings in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa that killed 19 people, 15 of whom appeared to be innocent bystanders.
Another suspect was detained earlier after being wounded during the apparently random gun attacks Saturday.
Prosecutors in the border state of Tamaulipas said the latest arrests came during raids that also freed 18 kidnap victims, four of whom are believed to be U.S. citizens.
In one raid on a house east of Reynosa, police found 10 kidnap victims, two of them Americans. One man had ben abducted three weeks ago and was still being held even though relatives had paid a ransom for his release, authorities said.
A U.S. woman and her 3-year-old daughter from Edinburgh, Texas, were found in a raid on another house. They had been kidnapped when they entered Mexico to search for the woman’s husband, who had disappeared earlier.
The other 14 kidnap victims were Mexican citizens, ranging from nurses and an engineer to store and business employees, prosecutors said.
Pickup trucks with home-made welded steel plate armor were also found in the raids, which targeted the “Scorpions” and “Cyclones” factions of the Gulf Cartel.
The Scorpions were once a specialized security force for cartel leaders, Now they and the Cyclones operate their own smuggling, trafficking and extortion territory east of Reynosa, in Rio Bravo and Matamoros.
Haiti awaits first vaccines amid renewed promisesSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials offered new promises Thursday that Haiti would soon receive its first vaccine as the country of more than 11 million people reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have saturated hospitals.
Speaking during an online meeting, Margherita Ghiselli with the Pan American Health Organization said vaccinations in Haiti would start “very soon,” though she did not say exactly when the doses would arrive.
Meanwhile, a U.N. program that delivers coronavirus vaccines to poor countries and has Haiti on its list has cut its supply forecast this year by more than 100 million doses. It wasn’t immediately clear how that might affect the delivery of vaccine to Haiti via the COVAX program, but officials were wary of the news.
Robert Barrais, with Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health, said during the meeting that hospitalizations have nearly doubled and that the country is still in the pandemic’s critical phase. Officials have reported more than 17,900 confirmed coronavirus infections and 400 deaths from COVID-19, although experts say they believe those numbers are severely underreported given the lack of widespread testing.
“The fact that we don’t have vaccines yet, that explains the current situation we have in the country,” Barrais said.
EU leaders defend LGBT rights amid Hungary lawBRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders clashed with Hungary’s prime minister during a heated summit Thursday over new legislation in his country that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children, a measure that has been widely criticized across the region and has angered human rights groups.
A majority of the leaders insisted that discrimination must not be tolerated in the 27-nation bloc and told Viktor Orban that the new Hungarian law goes against the EU’s fundamental values.
“Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Orban during the meeting, according to a EU diplomat. The person spoke anonymously according to usual practice.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte launched a virulent tongue-lashing, suggesting that Orban activate the same clause in the bloc’s treaty that Britain used to leave if he is not happy with the EU’s principles, another diplomat said.
Hungarian Justice minister Judit Varga said on Twitter that Hungary has no intention of leaving the EU. “On the contrary, we want to save it from hypocrites,” she wrote.
Hosting the summit in Brussels, European Council president Charles Michel recalled that values such as freedom, tolerance and human dignity are at the heart of the EU, said another diplomat with direct knowledge of the discussions.
He added that the discussion was “an in-depth and at times even emotional debate.”
The law was signed Wednesday by Hungarian president Janos Ader after Hungary’s parliament passed the bill last week. It prohibits sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex education programs, films or advertisements.
The government says it will protect children, but critics say it links homosexuality with pedophilia. It will enter into force in 15 days.