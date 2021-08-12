Police: 6 killed, including suspected shooter, in UK city
LONDON (AP) — Police in southwest England said six people were killed, including the suspected shooter, in the city of Plymouth Thursday in a “serious firearms incident” that wasn’t terror-related.
Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter that several other casualties were receiving treatment following the shooting. They declared a “critical incident” but did not provide details of what occurred in the Keyham district of the city. The area has been cordoned off.
“Police have confirmed that six people have died in the shooting in #keyham in #plymouth. More people are being treated for their injuries in hospital. Just so unspeakably awful,” Plymouth Member of Parliament Luke Pollard tweeted.
Emergency services, including air ambulance and senior paramedics, responded to the incident at around 6:10 p.m. local time.
Officers found two women and two men dead, police said. Another man, believed to be the offender, was also dead at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. Another woman was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, but died later in a hospital.
Migrants find themselves stranded abroad by US policy
EL CEIBO, Guatemala (AP) — Shortly after crossing the border in south Texas with her 5-year-old daughter, Karla Leiva of Honduras found herself on a chartered U.S. government flight, learning midair that she was headed to the provincial capital of Villahermosa in southern Mexico. Authorities there put her on a bus to Mexico’s southern border and on Thursday she sat on the patio of a migrant shelter in a remote Guatemalan border town.
Her swift expulsion through three countries was part of a highly unusual partnership between the governments of the United States and Mexico that the Biden administration hopes will deter migrants from returning to the U.S. border.
The U.S. government has intermittently flown Mexicans deep into Mexico for years to discourage repeat attempts, but flights that began last week from Brownsville, Texas, to Villahermosa and Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, appear to be the first time that Central Americans have been flown to Mexico.
The administration is starting flights of Central Americans to southern Mexico 24 times a month, with hopes of ramping up, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Mexico agreed to support the effort amid strains between the administration and Central American governments and their reluctance to accept more flights from the United States.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, responding to reporters’ questions Thursday at a news conference in Brownsville, made the administration’s first public acknowledgement that it is expelling Central Americans on flights to southern Mexico. The Mexican government has been publicly silent.
Mayorkas said the flights aimed to deter repeat attempts by migrants who are expelled from the United States under pandemic-related restrictions that prohibit them from seeking asylum. They come as the administration confronts what he called a “serious challenge” at the border, touting figures released Thursday that show unaccompanied children were stopped a record-high 18,962 times in July and migrants who came in families were stopped 82,966 times, the second-highest on record after May 2019.
U.S. authorities stopped migrants 212,672 times in July, the highest number in more than 20 years, though Mayorkas said 27% of those encounters were with migrants who had been stopped at least once in the previous year.
Official: Canadian PM Trudeau to call election for Sept 20
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Sunday he is calling a snap election for Sept. 20, an official familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.
The source, who was not authorized to talk publicly about the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the election date on Thursday.
Trudeau is seeking to win the majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. Trudeau wants to capitalize on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.
Canada’s prime minister is less personally popular than he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success. Canada has enough vaccines for every citizen and the country flattened the epidemic curve while spending hundreds of billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.
“Justin Trudeau’s accomplishment was to preside over a government that came up with financial, health and unemployment policies that carried us through COVID. That’s what he’s done and what he’ll run on,” said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto.
Daniel Beland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal, noted that Trudeau was criticized for a slow start in acquiring vaccines but is now benefiting from having more than enough for every eligible Canadian.
“They want to exploit this moment,” Beland said.
Beland also said Trudeau is taking advantage of a weak opposition.
“Trudeaumania is over. If the Liberals get a majority government it will be in part because of the weakness of the opposition parties. The conservatives are divided,” he said.
The 49-year-old Trudeau, the son of the late iconic Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats Parliament in 2015. He reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations damaged his brand.
Japan mayor apologizes for biting athlete’s gold medal
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese mayor apologized Thursday for biting the Olympic gold medal of a softball player who had paid a courtesy visit after Japan beat the United States in the final.
Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura had praised pitcher Miu Goto during the Aug. 4 visit, but his eyes were glued to her medal. He asked her to put it around his neck. Kawamura then pulled down his face mask and bit into it.
“I’m really sorry that I hurt the treasure of the gold medalist,” Kawamura told reporters Thursday.
The mayor said the medal was undamaged, though he offered to pay for the cost of a new one.
Goto, however, has accepted the International Olympic Committee’s offer of a replacement, according to Japanese media reports.
The medal bite has become a staple of Olympic photo-ops — but for the winners themselves, not others.
The scene broadcast on television prompted thousands of complaints to city hall. Some Olympians said they treat their medals as treasures and that it was outrageous for Kawamura to bite one.
“I would cry if that happened to me,” Naohisa Takato, who won gold for Japan in judo, said in a tweet. “I handle my own gold medal so gently not to scratch it.”
Yuki Ota, a silver-medal winning fencer, said the mayor’s action was disrespectful to athletes and was a bad idea for COVID-19 measures.
Goto reportedly considered keeping the original but eventually accepted the IOC offer of a replacement.