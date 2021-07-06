Tibetan leader celebrates his 86th birthday
DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated his 86th birthday on Tuesday, thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation to India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959.
“I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust,” the Dalai Lama said in a video message.
He reiterated his mission to serve humanity and urged supporters to be compassionate.
“Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony,” he said.
He added that he had great respect for India’s secular values such as “honesty, karuna (compassion), and ahimsa (non-violence).”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Dalai Lama well on his birthday on Twitter and said he also spoke to him by phone.
This is the first time Modi has publicly confirmed speaking with the Dalai Lama since becoming prime minister in 2014. The acknowledgment appears significant amid deteriorating ties between India and China, which doesn’t recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile and accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China.
A military conflict last year between India and China along their disputed high-altitude border dramatically altered the already fraught relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
US and Mexico wrap up talks on migration issues
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A delegation of five U.S. senators wound up two days of talks Tuesday with Mexican officials on migration and cross-border issues.
The three Republicans and two Democrats met Monday with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who called the conversation “cordial and friendly.”
The senators met Tuesday with other Mexican officials. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia wrote in his social media accounts that the talks focused on the “shared commitment to addressing the root causes of migration and enhancing our trade relationship.”
López Obrador said they also talked about how to handle the “clear and evident advance of Asia” in the region.
The issue closest to the Mexican president’s heart is the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on non-essential cross border travel.
“We also spoke about completely opening the border as quickly as possible,” López Obrador said.
Mexico hopes that roughly equalizing the vaccination rates on both sides of the border will hasten the lifting of those restrictions.
Mexico is in the process of vaccinating residents of its border states with 1.35 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine donated by the United States.
The Mexican government has completed the vaccination drive in the border states of Baja California and Sonora, and is starting in Chihuahua. Moving eastward, the states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas will follow.
Crime reporter shot, wounded in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM (AP) — One of the Netherlands’ best known crime reporters was shot Tuesday evening in a brazen attack in downtown Amsterdam and was fighting for his life in a hospital, the Dutch capital’s mayor said.
Peter R. de Vries, who is widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show. It was an unusually brutal attack on a journalist in the Netherlands.
“Peter R. de Vries is for all of us a national hero, an unusually courageous journalist, tirelessly seeking justice,” Mayor Femke Halsema said at a hastily convened news conference at the city’s police headquarters.
“Today, justice in our country appears a long way off. A brutal, cowardly crime has been committed,” Halsema added.
Police Chief Frank Paauw said two suspects were detained, “including a possible shooter” in a suspected getaway car stopped on a highway some 30 miles south of the city. A third suspect was detained in Amsterdam, he said.
There was no immediate word on a motive.
De Vries had long been considered a possible target of the criminals he doggedly reported on. Police and prosecutors declined Tuesday night to comment on whether the 64-year-old reporter received police protection.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the shooting “shocking and incomprehensible”
“An attack on a courageous journalist and also an attack on the free journalism that is so essential for our democracy, our constitutional state, our society,” Rutte said
De Vries had recently been acting as an adviser and confidant to a witness in a major trial of the alleged leader of a crime gang police described as an “oiled killing machine.”
The suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai in 2019. He is currently in jail while he stands trial along with 16 other suspects.
Anti-LGBT protestors burn EU flag in capital
MOSCOW (AP) — Opponents of LGBT rights clashed with police in the Georgian capital and burned a European Union flag that was hanging in front of the parliament Tuesday.
The unrest came a day after opponents of a planned LGBT march in Tbilisi assaulted journalists who were covering their demonstration on the capital’s main avenue.
March organizers cancelled the event, saying authorities had not ensured their security.
On Tuesday evening, a large crowd of demonstrators held a silent gathering in front of the parliament to show support for the injured journalists, which LGBT opponents tried to disrupt but were held off by police, according to local news reports.
After the silent demonstration concluded, the opponents were allowed into the area and they tore down and incinerated the EU flag.
Georgia is not an EU member state, but aspires to join the bloc, a prospect regarded with deep suspicion in rightwing factions.