Quake hits Greece

Firefighters search for trapped people at a damaged structure following an earthquake at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 13.7 miles north of Athens.