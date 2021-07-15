Over 60 dead, dozens missing as floods strike
BERLIN (AP) — More than 60 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.
Recent storms across parts of western Europe made rivers and reservoirs burst their banks, triggering flash floods overnight after the saturated soil couldn’t absorb any more water.
“I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Washington, expressing shock at the scope of the flooding. “We still don’t know the number. But it will be many.”
She pledged that everything would be done to find those still missing, adding: “‘Heavy rain and flooding’ doesn’t capture what happened.”
Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia state said at least 30 people had died. In the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate to the south, 28 deaths were reported, including nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. Belgian media reported eight deaths in that country.
Authoritarianism advances as world battles COVID-19LONDON (AP) — Here’s some of what happened while the world was distracted by the coronavirus: Hungary banned the public depiction of homosexuality. China shut Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper. Brazil’s government extolled dictatorship. And Belarus hijacked a passenger plane to arrest a journalist.
COVID-19 has absorbed the world’s energies and isolated countries from one another, which may have accelerated the creep of authoritarianism and extremism across the globe, some researchers and activists believe.
“COVID is a dictator’s dream opportunity,” said Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American human rights lawyer who has been indicted on charges including treason in the ostensibly democratic southeast Asian nation, where Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for more than three decades.
Human Rights Watch accuses Cambodia’s government of using the pandemic as cover to imprison political opponents without due process. Scores have been indicted and face mass trials.
When it comes to government opposition, “the fear of COVID, on its own and as a political weapon, has substantially restricted mobility for a gathering or movement to take shape,” Seng said.
Haiti police reject reports implicating govt
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti on Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them “a lie.”
Léon Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, denied a report from Caracol news, a Colombian-based private TV station, that claimed interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was the mastermind of the July 7 killing.
“The police warns of all propaganda creating a diversion,” he said, adding that the government has no evidence to support those claims.
Haitian authorities have otherwise not been very forthcoming with information about who might have been behind the killing, suggesting that media reports implicating current officials had struck a nerve in the government.
In Colombia, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, the head of that country’s national police force, told reporters that he had no information suggesting Joseph had any role in the plot.
Prosecutor seeks prison for priest in abuse trial
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A prosecutor for the Holy See asked a Vatican court Thursday to convict and sentence an Italian priest for the alleged sexual abuse of a former altar boy on Vatican City property.
The charges against the Rev. Gabriele Martinelli stem from abuse that allegedly took place at the Vatican’s youth seminary. The case is the first to go to trial alleging sexual abuse within the Vatican’s walls.
Prosecutor Roberto Zannotti argued for Martinelli’s conviction on charges of aggravated carnal violence and aggravated libertine acts. The prosecutor requested an eight-year prison sentence, reduced to four years, for the first charge, and a sentence of four years, reduced to two years, for the latter.
The prosecutor said he asked for reduced sentences because Martinelli also was a minor and a seminarian when the alleged crimes were committed.
Earlier in the trial, the former altar boy testified that he arrived at the seminary from northern Italy as a 13-year-old and Martinelli began molesting him a few months later.
The prosecution alleges that Martinelli used his authority as a more senior seminarian, threats and violence to force the younger boy into acts of sodomy and masturbation from 2007 to-2012.
Martinelli had denied molesting his accuser, who is being identified only as L.G.
Students from the St. Pius X seminary serve as altar boys during papal Masses at St. Peter’s Basilica.
In 2017, former altar boys went public with abuse accusations against Martinelli and cover-up allegations against seminary superiors.
A former seminary rector, the Rev. Enrico Radice, is charged with having helped Martinelli avoid investigators by discrediting L.G.’s allegations as baseless. Radice has denied knowing anything about abuse or impeding the probe.
The prosecutor asked the court to convict and sentence Radice to four years in prison.
The trial was set to continue on Friday.