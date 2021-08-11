WikiLeaks founder has court hearing

A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange demonstrates dressed as the Statue of Liberty, during the first hearing in the Julian Assange extradition appeal, at the High Court in London, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Britain's High Court has granted the U.S. government permission to appeal a decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.