1. How worried should BYU football fans be about the close win over Liberty?
LLOYD: I think some Cougar supporters have gotten carried away simply because Liberty isn’t a “big-name” opponent. This was a huge game on multiple levels for the Flames, as you could see in the Liberty promo video and what was said before the contest. I think an opponent — no matter who they are — should get credit for playing well and Liberty played better than I expected. That said, BYU made the same mistakes that cost it dearly earlier in the season: costly turnovers inside the Flame 25-yard line, drive-killing penalties, defensive mistakes and poor decisions. And yet this time the Cougars STILL WON. That is certainly a step forward after the disappointments of Toledo and South Florida. The BYU offense was good enough (31 points) and the Cougar defense was good enough (24 points allowed). Could both be better? Of course. But I think the worrying I’ve seen on social media is a bit blown out of proportion.
DICKSON: Yeah, it was kind of the Super Bowl for Liberty, I get that. But It was disappointing to see that the Cougars couldn’t maintain the level of play they established the two previous weeks against Boise State and Utah State. I can concede that Liberty is probably better than fans thought but BYU should be able to finish with a more convincing victory at home. A couple of critical turnovers hurt, as did some curious play-calling in the fourth quarter. As I wrote in my column on Monday, this is where the Cougar program is right now. Playing with consistency is a good target to aim for when this team looks at ways to improve.