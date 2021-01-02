In Greek mythology, a phoenix is a long-lived bird that rises from ashes to live again.
Although it isn’t the official BYU football mascot, perhaps no symbol could be more appropriate for the Cougars in 2020.
It was a year that presented monumental challenges but it was also a year with lots of great things to remember.
Before setting our sights on the new year that has arrived, let’s take one more look back at the Top 10 stories for the BYU football team in 2020:
1. A schedule destroyed and rebuilt
The Cougar football team faced some unprecedented challenges just to find people to play in 2020. There was uncertainty when spring practice was shut down in mid-March due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things took a turn for the worse in July when conferences panicked because of health concerns and many announced they would play conference-only schedules. In a matter of weeks, most of the games on the BYU slate had been eliminated.
But Cougar athletic director Tom Holmoe pieced together a new schedule in record time, lining up seven new games and adjusting to get other games played. BYU ended taking the field 12 times, which was an impressive accomplishment in a virus-ravaged season.
2. Returning to national prominence
In the last decade, the BYU football team has had occasional moments where it was briefly in the national college football discussion. Then the Cougars would lose a game or have a star get hurt and fade back into being just a little better than average.
But 2020 provided BYU a chance to be relevant as the Cougars dominated opponents, surged in the national polls (peaking at No. 8 in both major polls) and became part of the discussion surrounding the College Football Playoff and the major bowl games.
Although BYU wasn’t able to achieve those lofty heights, the Cougars have been recognized by having a number of players and coaches be named as finalists or semifinals for many individual awards.
3. Giving everything just to compete
While the on-field success was certainly noteworthy, perhaps the most amazing accomplishment of the 2020 season for the BYU football team was how it navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cougars ended up having only one game canceled as they didn’t end up playing at Army but, unlike many of their counterparts, were able play all of the others and even added an extra game.
To achieve that feat, BYU players relied heavily on medical and support staff, engaged in regular virus testing and quarantining as necessary and even took steps like moving to limit potential infection.
4. High-risk, high-reward move comes up a yard short
The Cougar players and coached frequently talked about how they were willing to play anyone, anywhere, anytime. When an opportunity arose to do just that by traveling across the country to face undefeated Coastal Carolina on just three day’s notice, BYU said yes.
It was a bold move, something almost never done in college football, and there was a price to pay. The Cougars struggled to get in rhythm offensively and had an even tougher time slowing the Chanticleer triple-option attack.
But BYU got a key stop late in the game and moved back down the field, hoping to come up with a dramatic, last-second win. But Cougar QB Zach Wilson’s pass to Dax Milne on the final play of the contest ended with Milne being brought to the turf at the 1-yard line and BYU suffered its only loss of the year.
5. A rally to remember
It looked like BYU’s big year was in trouble at Houston in mid-October when the blue-uniformed Cougars fell behind the red-uniformed Cougars, 26-14, in the third quarter.
But BYU got key plays in all phases of the game as it put together its most exciting win of the year, tallying 29 straight points to defeat Houston, 43-26.
Two of the biggest plays came on special teams, as Cougar defensive back George Udo stopped a Houston two-point conversion that gave BYU some momentum and then later Cougar kicker Jake Oldroyd hit a perfect onside kick to keep BYU amped up.
6. Draft potential
Big-name college football programs like Alabama, LSU and Ohio State frequently have to deal with players getting lured by the possibilities of starring in the NFL and leaving early.
BYU, on the other hand, has frequently had a tough time even having very many players get drafted (none were selected in 2020).
That doesn’t appear to be the case this season, however, as the Cougars had three juniors declare for the NFL draft on or before Jan. 1, 2021: offensive lineman Brady Christensen, wide receiver Dax Milne and quarterback Zach Wilson.
That could be a good indication of an improvement in talent development in Provo, something that would likely pay dividends for weeks and months to come.
7. Road warriors
In years past, BYU has had some disheartening road performances. In 2020, the Cougars proved to be ready for most of the challenges, even when outside the friendly confines of LaVell Edwards Stadium.
BYU ended their losing streak when playing Boise State in Boise and did so in emphatic fashion, manhandling the Broncos, 51-17.
The Cougars also put on a clinic in the first game of the season when they went east to battle Navy, a team that has usually been pretty good. BYU dismantled the Midshipmen, 55-3, to set the tone for the season.
8. A bowl-game beatdown
The expectation for the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl was that it would be a shootout, since both the Cougars and Central Florida boasted potent offenses.
For the most part, however, it turned out to be a one-sided show.
BYU dominated the first quarter, building a 21-0 lead. The Knights were able to put a few points on the board late in the game but the Cougars closed out the year with a big 49-23 victory.
It was an excellent showing by the BYU defense, which held UCF in check for much of the game.
9. The rumor mill
One of the more surreal times during the 2020 season was the week before Thanksgiving. BYU didn’t have a game scheduled but had publicly stated it would love to add another contest.
Word leaked out from Washington that there had been discussions about the Cougars competing against the Huskies. Exactly how everything went down, however, was more murky.
There were claims that BYU didn’t want to face Washington, while others said the Cougars just wanted a guarantee that the game would be played — something the Huskies couldn’t do because of Pac-12 rules.
In the end, it became a moot point. Washington ended up playing Utah that week and BYU proved it would take on unique challenges by accepting the game at Coastal Carolina.
10. Questions about sustainability
Optimistic BYU fans left 2020 confident that the 11-1 record posted by the Cougars as a sign that the program is on the right track and more big things are likely just around the corner.
Pessimistic Cougar supporters, however, look at the pieced-together schedule that didn’t have a single Power-5 conference opponents, the exodus of talent to the NFL and the fact that BYU appeared to handle pandemic-related challenges better than most teams as reasons that the Cougar success likely won’t be sustained.
Who is right? Well, only time will tell — starting with the 2021 season, which (barring more unforeseen upheaval) is as of Jan. 2 exactly eight months away.