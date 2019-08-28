Indelibly implanted in my concert DNA, this was the first song I ever saw live. John cannot perform a concert without playing “Your Song.” It’s farcical to even ponder it. I still have vivid memories — no doubt enhanced by a corroborative YouTube clip, of John starting “Your Song” at Dodger Stadium, with curtain dropping and his piano rolling from the back part of the stage to the front as he played. “It’s a little bit funny ... “ and more than a little reverential to contemplate seeing him do this song live one last time.