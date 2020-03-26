You have a lot to live up to if you have “yummy” in the name of your restaurant, and Yummy’s BBQ and Sushi sure does. With sumptuous Korean BBQ and delightful sushi offerings, there’s something for every taste bud.
Location: 360 S. State St., Suite 102, Orem
Yelp review: "My favorite Korean bbq in Utah! A definite must try if you want a nice dinner out! Again prices are typical of an AYCE kbbq. I love how much sides they have and they make their kimchi in house! The customer service was also great and accommodating." - Aaron H.