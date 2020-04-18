Yummy's Korean BBQ & Sushi in Orem
Buy Now

An in-table grill and Korean side dishes are pictured at Yummy's BBQ in Orem.

No, bread does not have a monopoly on garlic dishes. You can also find a dish of Garlic Chicken, Korean BBQ style, on Yummy's menu. The dish has quite a few positive reviews on Yelp.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!