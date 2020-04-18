Yummy's BBQ & Sushi Apr 18, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now An in-table grill and Korean side dishes are pictured at Yummy's BBQ in Orem. Kari Kenner - Daily Herald No, bread does not have a monopoly on garlic dishes. You can also find a dish of Garlic Chicken, Korean BBQ style, on Yummy's menu. The dish has quite a few positive reviews on Yelp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garlic Chicken Bread Gastronomy Food Bbq Dish Style Menu See what people are talking about at The Community Table!