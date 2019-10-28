Z: Zaxby’s 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Zaxby's Wings and Things plate photographed at their new location in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014. The plate includes wings, chicken tenders, fries and toast. GRANT HINDSLEY, Daily Herald Grant Hindsley The Georgia-based fried chicken chain has started to boom in Utah lately, with locations in Lehi and a new one in Orem. Their chicken strips are delectable and are accompanied by a flavorful spread of sauces. Location: 97 W Center St. Read an article about the restaurant chain here. Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!