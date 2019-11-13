2. If he’s ready, do you think Zach Wilson should start at quarterback against Idaho State on Saturday? Or should the Cougars hold him out until San Diego State on Nov. 30?
DICKSON: I’m no doctor, but if Wilson is healed he should play as soon as possible. I think BYU will probably start Baylor Romney on Saturday and also play Joe Critchlow if it is in control of the game. Wilson needs to get back into rhythm and a few snaps on Saturday would definitely help. As for Jaren Hall, he was on the sideline last week and along with Critchlow signaling in plays. Concussion protocol being what it is, I don’t have any idea if he’s healthy enough to play. But it surely is a good sign that he’s well enough to be involved, right?
LLOYD: Let’s look at a couple of facts: 1. Wilson has already played in five games, so redshirting isn’t an option. 2. Since his injury wasn’t season-ending, taking a medical hardship year isn’t on the table either. With that in mind, if Wilson is close to 100 percent than BYU should definitely have him play this week. He needs those in-game repetitions to get back into a rhythm as the Cougars close out the season. I doubt Jaren Hall is going to get on the field after his latest injury but if the BYU offensive coaches think Baylor Romney is the best player for the job right now, then that is who should be playing quarterback. I don’t think you play around, assuming this will be an easy win and thus you can just be casual. Put the best guy in, build a big lead, then put in the next guy.