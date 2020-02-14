It’s pretty obvious from the name that Zubs primary food is subs. But what makes this unique is that the sandwiches are made on a sort of pizza dough like bread, also used for their pizza. Definitely try their turkey avocado and grab a side of cheese sticks.
Location: 520 N. Main St., Springville
Yelp review: “Zubs has always been a Springville staple! Subs, Pizza and well everything they do is great. We've been eating Zubs since before I can remember and throughout all of that time, they have been consistent!” – Matt W.